Assistant Professor of Human Resource Management, MacEwan University

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Dr. Valerie Onyia Babatope is an Assistant Professor of Human Resource Management at MacEwan University in Edmonton, Canada. She holds a PhD in Business Administration with a specialization in Human Resource Management from Babcock University (Nigeria) and an MSc in Human Resource Management from the University of Birmingham (UK).

Her research focuses on mentoring, neurodiversity, workplace burnout, and equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) in organizational settings. She is the author of Strategic Mentoring in Higher Education: Best Practices for Academic Success (Palgrave Macmillan, 2025) and has published in journals including the International Journal of Evidence Based Coaching and Mentoring and the Future Business Journal. Her work has been funded by the New Frontiers in Research Fund (NFRF) and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

Beyond her academic role, she is the Founder of Mentorship Oasis for Female Scholars and has served as an HR consultant for Canadian and Nigerian organizations on inclusive employment practices.

–present Assistant professor of HRM, MacEwan University

2019 Babcock University, PhD in Business administration (specialization in Human Resources Management)

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