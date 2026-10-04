Ukraine Agrees To Trilateral Technical Meeting In UAE, Ball Is Now In Russia's Court Zelensky
"The American side is in contact with Ukraine and Russia today and is proposing that a meeting be held in a trilateral format at the technical level by the end of October. Yesterday, I confirmed to them that [...] we are open to [participating in the meeting] in the Emirates or another country proposed by the American side," Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky: More than 12 turrets to counter jet-powered drones installed in Kyiv
According to him, the U.S. has now presented the proposal to the Russians, who are to provide their response.
"We are responding positively to the talks," Zelensky said.
As reported, Zelensky earlier said that the United States had proposed preparing a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States and Russia at the technical level.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment