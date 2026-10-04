Ukraine Agrees To Trilateral Technical Meeting In UAE, Ball Is Now In Russia's Court Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Kyiv on Sunday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The American side is in contact with Ukraine and Russia today and is proposing that a meeting be held in a trilateral format at the technical level by the end of October. Yesterday, I confirmed to them that [...] we are open to [participating in the meeting] in the Emirates or another country proposed by the American side," Zelensky said.

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According to him, the U.S. has now presented the proposal to the Russians, who are to provide their response.

"We are responding positively to the talks," Zelensky said.

As reported, Zelensky earlier said that the United States had proposed preparing a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States and Russia at the technical level.