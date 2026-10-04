Ayla Marina Wins 2026 Best International Marina Award

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Oct. 4 (Petra) -- Ayla Marina won the 2026 Best International Marina award, presented by the Association of Marina Industries (AMI).

Marina Manager Adel Maani expressed pride in the award, saying its value rests on the experiences and trust of the marina's visitors. He said the achievement reflects a daily commitment to quality service and attention to detail.

Maani thanked everyone who voted for the marina and helped achieve the result. He said the award strengthens Aqaba's standing as a maritime tourism destination and highlights Jordan's internationally competitive experiences and facilities.

The award draws its significance from the votes and opinions of marina users. The win reflects the confidence of boat owners and visitors and their appreciation of efforts to provide a complete and distinctive experience on Aqaba's shores.

//Petra// NQ