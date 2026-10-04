Best Restaurant Solution Award 2026 Goes To Oil Chef

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 3, 2026 5:20 am - OiL Chef has won the prestigious best award for the QSR, Food Service, Hospitality and Catering Industry. Significantly reducing deep fried food cook times and reducing cooking oil & energy consumption, yielding ROI in 6 months.

London, England, October 3, 2026 -- At the Food Service Tech Expo at the London ExCeL, OiL Chef won the top award for its innovation and simplicity, making the choice easy for the industry-leading judges, who had reviewed many finalists for this Top award.

Judges from The Karali Group, Future of Hospitality and Beaconstead were impressed at the fast return on investment for operators and the sustainability attributes. The judges were equally impressed when they found out that fresh hand-breaded bone-in chicken that would normally take 18 minutes in a pressure fryer to cook can now cook in 14 minutes when OiL Chef is used in the fryer, and that fresh hand-battered fish can cook 2 minutes quicker and fresh hand-cut chips at least 30 seconds quicker.

These efficiencies not only created faster service but also significantly reduced the energy consumption, saving more money for operators and further reducing carbon footprint.

With costs rising and profits shrinking, OiL Chef has been declared the official 2026 best restaurant solution in the UK.

This small, sophisticated technology can be added to any open pot or pressure fryer in less than 3 seconds and last at least 3 years.

Helping QSR's to reduced cook times, enables faster service and healthier food, as the food has less contact time with oil.

This innovative eco-friendly solution is groundbreaking and comes at a time when the food service industry is looking to reduce monthly costs, and OiL Chef saves operators in excess of 40% on oil and 7% on energy.

Deep fryer operators now have access to the most recent award-winning, reliable solution to address costs, carbon footprint, and quality.

OiLChef is inviting operators to conduct 14-day trials to see the results for themselves and is the industry's pioneer in offering a cast-iron 14-day money-back guarantee. #oilchef