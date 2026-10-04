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Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Bronze Medals At World Cup


2026-10-04 10:02:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. At the Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in the Italian city of Riccione, Azerbaijani gymnasts Maksud Maksudov and Huseyn Abbasov won bronze medals in the synchronized event, scoring 52.470 points.

This was reported by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

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Trend News Agency

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