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Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Bronze Medals At World Cup
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. At the Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in the Italian city of Riccione, Azerbaijani gymnasts Maksud Maksudov and Huseyn Abbasov won bronze medals in the synchronized event, scoring 52.470 points.
This was reported by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics
Federation.
This was reported by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics
Federation.
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