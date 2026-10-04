Centre Hands Over 3 Lakh Houses Worth Rs 3,600 Crore For Rural Poor In Andhra Pradesh

MENAFN - IANS) Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 4 (IANS) Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday handed over the first instalment of 3 lakh houses worth Rs 3,600 crore to Andhra Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin 2.0 at an event in Burripalem village of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

In the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chouhan also laid the foundation stone for the country's first pilot housing project using 3D concrete printing technology, comprising 177 houses at a cost of Rs 14 crore.

Addressing a large gathering, Chouhan said the Centre and the Andhra Pradesh government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, are working together to accelerate the state's development across all sectors and make it the number one state in the country.

Highlighting the Centre's commitment to meeting the housing needs of Andhra Pradesh, Chouhan said the initial allocation proposed by officials was only 76,000 houses. However, following Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's request to ensure that every poor family in the state had a permanent home, the allocation was increased to 3 lakh houses.

Chouhan added that Naidu had also sought another 6 lakh houses. Assuring the Chief Minister of the Centre's continued support, he said that once the construction of these 3 lakh houses was completed, the Centre would sanction another 3 lakh, followed by a further 3 lakh.

“Every poor family in Andhra Pradesh will have a permanent house,” the minister remarked.

Describing the 3D concrete printing housing project at Burripalem and Obulnayudupalem as a major step towards modernising rural housing, Chouhan said the Rs 14-crore pilot project would significantly reduce construction time, costs and labour requirements. The project will use advanced machinery and 3D concrete printing technology to construct 177 houses, with construction expected to be completed within six months. The houses are designed to offer greater durability and a longer lifespan compared to conventional construction methods.

The minister further said that the Modi government had passed legislation in Parliament recognising Amaravati as the sole permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh and had extended special financial assistance of Rs 15,000 crore for its development. Chouhan also highlighted the Polavaram irrigation project, describing it as a lifeline for the state. He said the project, which had faced delays under the previous government, was now progressing with 100 per cent grant assistance from the Centre. He added that the proposed Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport would further strengthen connectivity and support the state's economic growth.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu thanked Chouhan for his support and described him as a beloved 'Mama' not only for the people of Madhya Pradesh but also for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

“When we raised the issue of providing permanent homes to the poor in Andhra Pradesh, he immediately increased the allocation from around 75,000 houses to 3 lakh, winning the hearts of the people of the state,” Naidu added.