SP Dissolves District, Metropolitan Units In UP's Gorakhpur After Press Club Clash

MENAFN - IANS) Gorakhpur, Oct 4 (IANS) The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday dissolved its district and metropolitan organisations in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur with immediate effect, along with the executive committees of all frontal organisations associated with the district.

The decision covers party office-bearers and members associated with Gorakhpur at various organisational levels, from the district level to the state level.

According to an order issued by the party, the Gorakhpur district President and the entire district executive committee have been dissolved with immediate effect. The metropolitan President and the metropolitan executive committee have also been removed.

The responsibilities of the office-bearers and members of the district and metropolitan executive committees, as well as those holding positions in the party's various frontal organisations, have also been terminated with immediate effect.

The scope of the decision extends beyond the local Gorakhpur organisation.

The SP order states that, under the leadership of party President Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party's district executive committee, including the Gorakhpur District President, and the metropolitan executive committee, including the Metropolitan President, have been dissolved with immediate effect.

It further states that the District Presidents and Metropolitan Presidents of all frontal organisations in Gorakhpur, along with the office-bearers and members of their respective executive committees, have also been relieved of their organisational responsibilities.

The party order also makes it clear that the office-bearers and members of the Samajwadi Party's state executive committee associated with Gorakhpur, as well as those serving on the state executive committees of all frontal organisations connected with the district, have been removed from their respective posts with immediate effect.

The sweeping organisational action comes at a time when a dispute had erupted among party leaders during a press conference at the Gorakhpur Journalists' Press Club on Saturday.

According to reports, the disagreement initially arose over seating arrangements during the press conference but subsequently escalated into a heated exchange involving verbal abuse and a physical altercation.

During the incident, the former district President of the party was allegedly assaulted and slapped, further intensifying the dispute among the party workers and leaders present at the venue.

The incident subsequently came into the spotlight after a video of the altercation surfaced. The video reportedly led to wider discussions within the party and raised questions over organisational discipline and the conduct of party workers in public.

Following the developments and the emergence of the video, the party leadership decided to take comprehensive organisational action in Gorakhpur.