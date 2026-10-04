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Oman Sail wins Disability Inclusion Initiative Award at Shabiba Jawa’iz Basma 2026
(MENAFN- omansail) Muscat, 4 October 2026 – Oman Sail has been awarded the Disability Inclusion Initiative Award at Shabiba Jawa’iz Basma 2026, recognising its successful delivery of the inaugural World Sailing Inclusion Championships in 2025 and its wider contribution to advancing inclusive sport in the Sultanate of Oman.
The award celebrates a significant achievement for the entire Oman Sail team, recognising the collaboration, expertise and commitment across departments that made this landmark international event possible. Hosted at Barceló Mussanah Resort from 30 November to 8 December 2025, the Championships brought together 127 participants from 28 nations, making Oman the first country to host this new global competition dedicated to Para Inclusive Sailing.
Organised by Oman Sail in partnership with World Sailing, the Championships marked an important milestone in the development of the sport internationally, providing a platform for athletes with different disabilities to compete at the highest level. The event also formed part of World Sailing’s wider Para Inclusive Strategy 2024–2029, supporting the growth and future development of inclusive sailing.
The Championships were powered by Oman Sail and the Oman Maritime Sports Committee, with support from World Sailing global partners Musto and Kuehne+Nagel; strategic partners the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, Experience Oman and Al Batinah South Governorate; and bronze partners Barceló Mussanah Resort, OXY Oman, Visit Oman, Tanuf and Mazoon Dairy.
Maryam Ali Al Jadidi, Senior Project Manager at Oman Sail, said: “Receiving the Disability Inclusion Initiative Award at Shabiba Jawa’iz Basma 2026 is a proud moment for everyone involved in the bidding and delivery of this event. Together with World Sailing and our partners, we demonstrated what can be achieved when sport is made accessible to all.
“Through our work with bp Oman on the SailFree programme, we have also seen over 500 persons with disabilities gain confidence, learn essential skills and discover new potential on and off the water. This award reinforces our commitment to breaking down barriers, expanding pathways for persons with disabilities, and creating a genuinely inclusive sporting community in Oman.”
With the continued sponsorship of bp Oman, SailFree sailors will represent the Sultanate at the second World Sailing Inclusion Championships in Portimão, Portugal, in October 2026. Their participation demonstrates how opportunities created through grassroots programmes can develop into international sporting pathways.
Through SailFree, Oman Sail continues to contribute to Oman Vision 2040, supporting human development, social inclusion and a society where everyone has the opportunity to participate, develop and reach their potential. This award is not only recognition of what has been achieved, but a reflection of Oman Sail’s continued contribution to the future of inclusive sport, both nationally and internationally.
About Oman Sail:
Operating under Oman Tourism Development Company, Oman Sail is tasked with rekindling the country’s maritime eminence, promote the Sultanate around the world through sailing, contribute to the sustainable prosperity of the nation and provide long-term learning opportunities for the youth. Since 2008, Oman Sail has built a solid foundation around Sailing, Tourism, Commerce, Health and Environment, all underpinned with competency-based development for its workforce. Committed to offering both men and women equal opportunities to learn, Oman Sail’s programmes focus on nurturing young talent to develop the sailing champions of tomorrow, increasing revenue in the tourism, activity and experiential learning markets and gaining prominent international exposure for the country. The company has a strong track record in delivering a portfolio of events across the Sultanate to showcase Oman’s natural beauty, tourism potential, the people’s hospitality, and the infrastructure readiness for business opportunities. More information can be found on
The award celebrates a significant achievement for the entire Oman Sail team, recognising the collaboration, expertise and commitment across departments that made this landmark international event possible. Hosted at Barceló Mussanah Resort from 30 November to 8 December 2025, the Championships brought together 127 participants from 28 nations, making Oman the first country to host this new global competition dedicated to Para Inclusive Sailing.
Organised by Oman Sail in partnership with World Sailing, the Championships marked an important milestone in the development of the sport internationally, providing a platform for athletes with different disabilities to compete at the highest level. The event also formed part of World Sailing’s wider Para Inclusive Strategy 2024–2029, supporting the growth and future development of inclusive sailing.
The Championships were powered by Oman Sail and the Oman Maritime Sports Committee, with support from World Sailing global partners Musto and Kuehne+Nagel; strategic partners the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, Experience Oman and Al Batinah South Governorate; and bronze partners Barceló Mussanah Resort, OXY Oman, Visit Oman, Tanuf and Mazoon Dairy.
Maryam Ali Al Jadidi, Senior Project Manager at Oman Sail, said: “Receiving the Disability Inclusion Initiative Award at Shabiba Jawa’iz Basma 2026 is a proud moment for everyone involved in the bidding and delivery of this event. Together with World Sailing and our partners, we demonstrated what can be achieved when sport is made accessible to all.
“Through our work with bp Oman on the SailFree programme, we have also seen over 500 persons with disabilities gain confidence, learn essential skills and discover new potential on and off the water. This award reinforces our commitment to breaking down barriers, expanding pathways for persons with disabilities, and creating a genuinely inclusive sporting community in Oman.”
With the continued sponsorship of bp Oman, SailFree sailors will represent the Sultanate at the second World Sailing Inclusion Championships in Portimão, Portugal, in October 2026. Their participation demonstrates how opportunities created through grassroots programmes can develop into international sporting pathways.
Through SailFree, Oman Sail continues to contribute to Oman Vision 2040, supporting human development, social inclusion and a society where everyone has the opportunity to participate, develop and reach their potential. This award is not only recognition of what has been achieved, but a reflection of Oman Sail’s continued contribution to the future of inclusive sport, both nationally and internationally.
About Oman Sail:
Operating under Oman Tourism Development Company, Oman Sail is tasked with rekindling the country’s maritime eminence, promote the Sultanate around the world through sailing, contribute to the sustainable prosperity of the nation and provide long-term learning opportunities for the youth. Since 2008, Oman Sail has built a solid foundation around Sailing, Tourism, Commerce, Health and Environment, all underpinned with competency-based development for its workforce. Committed to offering both men and women equal opportunities to learn, Oman Sail’s programmes focus on nurturing young talent to develop the sailing champions of tomorrow, increasing revenue in the tourism, activity and experiential learning markets and gaining prominent international exposure for the country. The company has a strong track record in delivering a portfolio of events across the Sultanate to showcase Oman’s natural beauty, tourism potential, the people’s hospitality, and the infrastructure readiness for business opportunities. More information can be found on
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