Raahgiri Day: Delhi Walkers, Cyclists Reclaim Inner Circle Of Connaught Place

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The Inner Circle of Connaught Place came alive with energy, enthusiasm and community participation as Raahgiri Day, in collaboration with Sundays on Cycle, was organised on Sunday morning, with New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi calling it a step for a cleaner and pollution-free Delhi.

"Hosting Raahgiri at Connaught Place sends a strong and positive message for a cleaner and pollution-free Delhi. Through their enthusiastic participation in cycling, fitness and other activities, the youth are inspiring the entire city to adopt healthier and more sustainable modes of mobility," Dwivedi said.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood said that Raahgiri is not merely an initiative for individual fitness but a celebration of the health and well-being of Delhi as a whole.

The event, organised with the participation of various government partners, promoted the vision of active, healthy, inclusive and sustainable urban living, encouraging citizens to reclaim public spaces for walking, cycling, fitness, recreation and community interaction.

The NDMC Chairperson said the collective participation of our young citizens also demonstrates the power of youth in uniting Delhi against pollution.

Raahgiri represents a meaningful change in the way we look at our public spaces, while reinforcing the importance of environmental protection, safer roads and the rights and safety of cyclists and pedestrians.

It is a movement towards a healthier, safer and more sustainable Delhi, Dwivedi added.

Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary said that Raahgiri is an important platform to promote responsible road behaviour and create greater awareness about traffic safety among citizens.

"I appeal to all Delhiites to strictly follow traffic rules, as responsible driving not only reduces the risk to one's own life but also makes our roads safer for everyone. Practices such as triple riding and driving on the wrong side of the road must be avoided and discontinued immediately," he added.

Chaudhary also said that controlling pollution requires collective as well as individual responsibility.

"Each one of us must contribute through responsible mobility choices and personal efforts to help maintain Delhi's Air Quality Index at a healthier and more sustainable level," he added.

Delhi Minister Sood said that by making Connaught Place vehicle-free and creating space for activities such as cycling, yoga, zumba, skating, badminton, tug-of-war and musical performances, Raahgiri provides citizens with an opportunity every Sunday to reclaim public spaces.

"Cycling is a powerful means of protecting the environment, as it not only contributes to reducing air pollution but also promotes physical fitness and a healthier lifestyle," the Minister added.

He said that the Delhi government is making every effort to develop dedicated cycling tracks across the city and is also implementing various measures under the Electric Vehicle Policy to curb air pollution and promote cleaner mobility.