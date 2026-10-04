Dr. Silky Patel, MD Provides Individualized Shoulder Pain Evaluation And Care In Houston

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 2, 2026 5:15 am - Dr. Silky Patel, MD offers individualized shoulder pain evaluation and non-surgical care in Houston, helping patients understand possible pain sources and appropriate treatment options based on their symptoms and goals.

HOUSTON, TX - October 2, 2026 - Persistent shoulder pain can affect much more than physical comfort. Difficulty reaching overhead, lifting, dressing, exercising, driving, or sleeping on one side can make routine activities increasingly challenging. Dr. Silky Patel, MD, provides individualized shoulder pain evaluation and care for patients in Houston experiencing persistent or function-limiting symptoms.

Shoulder pain can have several potential sources. Symptoms may originate within the shoulder joint, involve surrounding tendons or soft tissues, or be referred from the neck. Because similar symptoms can have different causes, identifying the likely source is an important part of determining an appropriate care plan.

At Dr. Silky Patel MD, the evaluation begins with understanding how symptoms developed, where discomfort occurs, which movements reproduce it, and how the condition affects sleep, work, exercise, and everyday activities. The assessment may include examination of shoulder movement, strength, tenderness, and provocative movements, along with consideration of the neck when symptoms suggest a referred source. Imaging or other diagnostic information may also be reviewed when clinically appropriate.

Common reasons patients seek a shoulder pain evaluation include persistent discomfort with overhead movement, shoulder stiffness, reduced range of motion, pain that interrupts sleep, symptoms extending toward the upper arm or neck, and pain that continues despite activity modification or other conservative measures.

Treatment recommendations depend on the underlying diagnosis, symptom severity, previous care, and individual goals. Depending on the clinical findings, care may include activity modification, physical therapy or guided rehabilitation, medication management when appropriate, or selected interventional procedures. Image-guided injections and other non-surgical options may be discussed when they are appropriate for the patient's condition.

Dr. Patel takes a diagnosis-first approach rather than automatically recommending a particular procedure. Patients receive information about the purpose, potential role, limitations, and risks of available options before deciding on the next step.

“Shoulder symptoms can come from different structures, and understanding the pattern of pain is an important part of determining what should be evaluated,” said Dr. Silky Patel, MD.“Our approach is to understand the patient's symptoms and functional goals first, then discuss appropriate care options based on the clinical findings.”

Patients experiencing persistent shoulder pain may benefit from evaluation when symptoms begin interfering with sleep, work, exercise, movement, or normal daily activities. Severe pain following trauma, visible deformity, sudden major weakness, fever, or other concerning symptoms may require prompt medical attention.

Dr. Silky Patel, MD, is a Houston-based interventional spine and pain management physician providing individualized evaluation and non-surgical care for musculoskeletal and spine-related pain. Her practice offers patients an opportunity to better understand potential sources of shoulder discomfort and discuss care options appropriate to their individual circumstances.

Patients seeking shoulder pain treatment in Houston can learn more about evaluation and available care options through Dr. Silky Patel MD.

About Dr. Silky Patel, MD

Dr. Silky Patel, MD, provides interventional spine and pain management care in Houston, Texas. Her practice focuses on individualized evaluation and treatment planning for patients experiencing musculoskeletal, spine, joint, and other pain-related conditions.

Media Contact:

Dr. Silky Patel, MD

Houston, Texas

346-474-1881

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