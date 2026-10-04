Lifeworks Wellness Center Opens New Facility, Centralizing Care On Main Campus In Clearwater

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 2, 2026 8:25 am - Lifeworks Wellness Center is celebrating their new facility to better service patients in Tampa Bay.

CLEARWATER, Fla., [Oct 2, 2026] – LifeWorks Wellness Center will celebrate the opening of its new treatment facility at 375 Turner Street, located immediately adjacent to its main clinic, with a public ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 22 at 5:15 p.m.

The new building allows LifeWorks to bring more treatment services onto its main campus, consolidating care that was previously spread across additional locations. The move streamlines the patient experience and strengthens care coordination for those seeking integrative and natural medicine solutions.

“This isn't simply a new building,” said Dr. David Minkoff, M.D., co-founder of LifeWorks, of the expansion.“It's about providing the space and systems needed to help more people reclaim their health.”

The new facility features an expanded IV infusion suite, a larger testing lab, and dedicated spaces designed to support the wide range of integrative therapies under one roof. This enhancement is expected to reduce wait times, improve scheduling flexibility, and create a more seamless journey for patients traveling from near and far to receive specialized care.

LifeWorks has maintained a continuous presence in Clearwater and the greater Tampa Bay area for nearly three decades. What began as a small practice has grown steadily over the years in both size and reach. This new building represents the latest step in that growth and allows the clinic to better accommodate its increasing number of patients.

The community is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony. For more information or to register, call 727-466-6789 or email.... For more information about Lifeworks Wellness Center, please visit

About LifeWorks Wellness Center

Founded in 1997 by Dr. David Minkoff, M.D., and his wife Sue Minkoff, R.N., LifeWorks Wellness Center has grown into one of the largest natural and integrative medicine centers in the United States, with a team of more than 100 dedicated staff members. Patients from across the U.S. and around the world seek care for conditions including Lyme disease, autoimmune disorders, mold toxicity, chronic fatigue, and natural cancer support. LifeWorks combines advanced testing with powerful natural therapies through its individualized health programs.