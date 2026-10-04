Poll: 70% Of Mps Rate Hassan Government Performance From Moderate To Very High

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- Poll: 70% of MPs Rate Government Performance From Moderate to Very High - Government at Two-Year Mark: Over 1,000 Decisions, Modernization Priorities Advance - Completed, Ongoing Projects Drive Economic Modernization Agenda Forward Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) -- Seventy percent of lawmakers rated the government's overall performance over its first two years as moderate to very high, while 44 percent reported a clear improvement in its second year, according to a poll released by Al Hayat Center - RASED for Civil Society Development.

The assessment of Prime Minister Jafar Hassan's government surveyed 118 lawmakers, representing about 86 percent of the Lower House of Parliament, as well as most political parties.

On the Economic Modernization Vision, 56 percent of lawmakers rated the government's implementation of targets and priorities from moderate to very high. The corresponding figure for public-sector modernization and improving government service efficiency was 68 percent, while 49 percent gave the same range of ratings to political modernization.

Regarding economic and living challenges, including employment and the cost of living, 60 percent supported continuing the government's current approach. Of those, 54 percent favored continuing it with adjustments, while 6 percent supported maintaining it unchanged.

The poll also found that 66 percent of lawmakers supported the continuation of the ministerial team. The same percentage expected government-House relations in the third year to either remain broadly unchanged or become more cooperative and coordinated.

On the House's ability to influence government decisions and policies over the past two years, 44 percent of lawmakers rated its level of influence as moderate, high or very high.

Among political parties surveyed, 69 percent rated the government's overall performance from moderate to very high. Compared with its first year, 70 percent said performance in the second year had either improved clearly, improved to some extent or remained unchanged.

On the Economic Modernization Vision, 54 percent rated implementation from moderate to very high, while 54 percent described performance in public-sector modernization and government service efficiency as moderate or high.

Assessments were more varied regarding the government's handling of economic and living challenges, including employment and the cost of living, with the findings indicating calls for further development of economic and livelihood policies and a greater impact on citizens.

The poll found that 54 percent of political parties favored changes to the ministerial team that would include political parties in the government.

Looking ahead to the government's third year, 69 percent expected its relationship with the House to remain broadly unchanged, while 12 percent anticipated greater cooperation and coordination and 15 percent expected increased tensions. Four percent expressed no expectation.

RASED's monitoring of Economic Modernization Vision projects scheduled for implementation in 2026 found that 17 of 85 projects, or 20 percent, had been completed.

Another 56 projects, or 65.9 percent, were under implementation, while three, or 3.5 percent, had not begun and nine, or 10.6 percent, were behind schedule.

As part of its two-year assessment, RASED also monitored 1,083 decisions approved by the Cabinet and analyzed them according to their links to the modernization tracks and government priorities, as well as the sectors they addressed.

Economic modernization accounted for the largest share of decisions at 51 percent, followed by sector-specific or cross-cutting priorities at 28 percent and administrative modernization at 19 percent. Political modernization accounted for 2 percent.

By sector, administrative modernization and digital services accounted for the largest share of decisions at 15 percent, followed by public finance, taxation and customs at 11 percent.

Education and scientific research, and investment, industry and trade each accounted for 7 percent. Energy and natural resources, transport and logistics, and agriculture and food security each represented 6 percent.

Tourism and antiquities, labor, employment and social security, water and sanitation, infrastructure, housing and services, and foreign relations and international cooperation each accounted for 4 percent.

//Petra// AJ