Jordan Climbs To 60Th Ranking Globally In 2026 Global Innovation Index

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 4 (Petra) –Continuing the upward performance trajectory, Jordan has achieved "remarkable" progress in the 2026 Global Innovation Index, issued by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), reaching 60th place globally out of 139 economies and 5th place in the Arab world.

According to a statement issued Sunday, by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Jordan advanced five places in a single year, up from 65th in 2025 and 13 places over two years, up from 73rd in 2024.

Overall, the Kingdom has climbed 26 places since 2019, when it ranked 86th globally.

By reaching the 60th spot, Jordan has surpassed the target set for the index, which aimed for achieving a global ranking of 63 by the end of the Economic Modernization Vision's timeframe in 2033, exceeding the goal by three places and achieving it seven years ahead of schedule.

At the Arab level, Jordan ranked 5th, following the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Morocco.

As the Jordan's progress was not limited to its overall ranking, the 2026 Global Innovation Index report highlighted the Kingdom as one of the economies that has achieved the "strongest sustained progress" on the index since 2019.

The ministry said Jordan has entered the list of the world's top 60 economies by pursuing a "more knowledge-based" development path.

Jordan ranked first globally in the scientific and technical articles indicator, while the WIPO classified the Kingdom among economies achieving innovation performance higher than expected relative to their level of economic development.

This progress comes amid "growing" national focus on strengthening the technology and innovation ecosystem, under the guidance of the National Council for Future Technology, overseen by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

This initiative supports national efforts to adopt future technologies, foster innovation and entrepreneurship, and enhance partnerships with the private sector.

In this context, the Ministry of Digital Economy is tasked for monitoring Jordan's performance on the Global Innovation Index and for preparing and implementing an improvement plan.

This work is carried out in cooperation and coordination with relevant national partners, aligning with the programs and targets of the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV).

The Cabinet approved the final version of the revised improvement plan for the Kingdom's performance on the index and circulated the document to relevant entities and institutions.

These relevant Jordanian entities are tasked with implementing the required measures within their respective areas of competence, enhancing the integration of national efforts to develop the innovation ecosystem and boost Jordan's "competitiveness" in international indices.

This achievement reflects the fruit of joint national efforts and the integration of roles among government institutions, the private sector, universities, research and development bodies, and stakeholders in the entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem.

The milestone also supports Jordan's trajectory to achieve an economy "increasingly driven" by knowledge, technology, and innovation.

//Petra//AG