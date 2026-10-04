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Markazia Toyota Officially Launches GR Corolla in Jordan
(MENAFN- Bidaya Marketing Communications) Amman, October 2026: Markazia Toyota, the exclusive distributor of Toyota in Jordan, has introduced the Toyota GR Corolla to the local market at a special event held on Wednesday 30 September, at the Markazia Service Center in Bayader. The launch was attended by company customers and guests, who had the chance to get a close-up look at the car and its standout motorsport-inspired features.
The GR Corolla’s arrival strengthens the presence of GAZOO Racing models in Jordan, offering driving enthusiasts a hatchback developed with the benefit of Toyota’s rally and circuit racing expertise, in line with the team’s philosophy of ‘building ever-better cars through motorsports’.
Commenting on the occasion, Markazia Group CEO, Nadim Haddad, stated, “The official launch of the GR Corolla in Jordan marks a distinguished addition to the Toyota lineup we offer our customers, especially as this model builds on Toyota’s extensive motorsport heritage and translates it into a spirited driving experience that can be enjoyed on everyday roads. We’re delighted to give our customers and motorsports enthusiasts across the Kingdom the opportunity to observe the car firsthand and discover its exceptional performance and remarkable degree of control.”
The GR Corolla is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine producing 296 HP and 400 Nm of torque, paired with the GR-FOUR active all-wheel drive system, which distributes torque to all four wheels for enhanced traction and handling. The car is available with either a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed GR-DAT automatic transmission.
Its sporty design incorporates aerodynamic elements and cooling systems engineered to support performance and stability, while the driver-focused cabin features sports seating, purposeful controls and an 8-inch high-definition Display Audio system. The GR Corolla is also equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, which brings together a suite of safety and driver-assistance technologies.
The new model is offered in four striking exterior colors: Precious Metal, Platinum White Pearl Mica, Emotional Red and Precious Black. Inside, buyers can choose between Black or Black & Red interior themes, elevating the car’s sporty character.
The GR Corolla’s arrival strengthens the presence of GAZOO Racing models in Jordan, offering driving enthusiasts a hatchback developed with the benefit of Toyota’s rally and circuit racing expertise, in line with the team’s philosophy of ‘building ever-better cars through motorsports’.
Commenting on the occasion, Markazia Group CEO, Nadim Haddad, stated, “The official launch of the GR Corolla in Jordan marks a distinguished addition to the Toyota lineup we offer our customers, especially as this model builds on Toyota’s extensive motorsport heritage and translates it into a spirited driving experience that can be enjoyed on everyday roads. We’re delighted to give our customers and motorsports enthusiasts across the Kingdom the opportunity to observe the car firsthand and discover its exceptional performance and remarkable degree of control.”
The GR Corolla is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine producing 296 HP and 400 Nm of torque, paired with the GR-FOUR active all-wheel drive system, which distributes torque to all four wheels for enhanced traction and handling. The car is available with either a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed GR-DAT automatic transmission.
Its sporty design incorporates aerodynamic elements and cooling systems engineered to support performance and stability, while the driver-focused cabin features sports seating, purposeful controls and an 8-inch high-definition Display Audio system. The GR Corolla is also equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, which brings together a suite of safety and driver-assistance technologies.
The new model is offered in four striking exterior colors: Precious Metal, Platinum White Pearl Mica, Emotional Red and Precious Black. Inside, buyers can choose between Black or Black & Red interior themes, elevating the car’s sporty character.
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