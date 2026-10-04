Zelensky After Meeting With Merz: Ukraine Received EUR 1.3B Support Package From Germany

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this during a joint briefing with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Kyiv on Sunday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"There is a new comprehensive support package for Ukraine, worth more than EUR 1.3 billion. It includes weapons that will help us now, support for our energy sector, and a very important energy package ahead of winter," Zelensky said.

He noted that the package also includes funding for the production of new interceptors against jet-powered Shahed drones.

NATO sees no immediate threat from Russia amid hybrid attacks

Zelensky stressed that, overall, Ukraine and Germany had signed 15 agreements and documents on cooperation in the security sector today. These include production, relevant purchases, Ukrainian orders for German industry, and joint projects in Ukraine. According to Zelensky, the total "value" of these agreements exceeds EUR 8.5 billion.

He also recalled that this year the German government had allocated EUR 11.5 billion to support Ukraine.

Zelensky separately thanked Merz for visiting Ukraine amid an escalation in Russian attacks.

"Russia has openly tried these days to intimidate our European, American and other partners with direct threats, constant air raid alerts and shelling, so that our partners would not be here in the capital or in Ukraine. But I am very grateful once again that this visit is taking place, that the German Embassy continues its work in Ukraine, and that the full scope of our cooperation with Germany, our strategic partnership, remains in place," Zelensky said.

As reported, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train on Sunday, October 4.