'Rahul Gandhi Has Turned Into A Comedian': CM Dhami (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Oct 4 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday hit out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over his Indore 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event, remarking that the Congress MP has "turned into a comedian".

A political row had erupted after a comedian allegedly mimicked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while sharing the stage with LoP Gandhi during the Indore event.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, CM Dhami referred to the LoP as "Yuvraj".

"'Yuvraj' (Rahul Gandhi) is completely unacquainted with India's culture and values. It is not reflected in his conduct or his upbringing. After all, would anyone mock the gesture of a Prime Minister offering a chair to an elderly mother?" he asked.

The Chief Minister added: "He is no longer acting like a leader. He aspires to be a comedian-or rather, he has turned into a comedian on public platforms. He is engaging in such low-level antics and displaying such undignified behaviour."

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at the same event, CM Dhami said: "NSA Ajit Doval is the son of Uttarakhand who brought pride to the entire nation. He has dedicated his entire life to India's security-both internal and external."

Rahul Gandhi had claimed at the Indore event that NSA Ajit Doval, "controls citizens' digital and phone communications and feeds tapped information to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Home Minister (Amit Shah)."

According to CM Dhami, the language which has been used to describe the NSA Doval, is "appalling".

"I believe that not only the citizens of the country but especially the people of Uttarakhand will never forgive him (Rahul Gandhi). Making such comments is extremely hurtful," the Chief Minister said.

The Uttarakhand CM recalled that Congress leaders had previously used terms akin to "street thug" to describe the late General Bipin Rawat-the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)-who also belonged to the state.

"This reveals their (Congress') true mentality," he said.

In 2017, Congress leader Sandeep Dixit had used the objectionable remark against the then Army Chief Bipin Rawat. However, he had later issued an apology.

The Chief Minister also spoke on Opposition staging protests in different parts of the country, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

He said that no issue was ever raised regarding the electoral process when it was conducted earlier.

"This time, fake entries are being removed, and the votes of infiltrators are being deleted. Those who have their names registered in multiple places are being brought down. Earlier, elections were influenced through these (fake) votes. There used to be electoral malpractices and bogus voting," he added.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister asked why daughters who are married and have moved elsewhere, should still remain in the electoral rolls at their parental home?

"And for those who have passed away-why should their votes still exist? Why should votes exist for people who have moved away?" CM Dhami asked.

So, their (Opposition's) modus operandi is to oppose everything, sometimes they oppose the Election Commission, sometimes EVMs, sometimes our administration or the official machinery, and at other times, they make remarks against the High Court or the Supreme Court," the Chief Minister said.