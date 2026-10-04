Haryana CM Reviews Gurugram Convention Centre Plan After Singapore Visit

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reviewed a proposal to develop a world-class convention centre across a 20-acre plot in Gurugram, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. The planned facility will be equipped with modern engineering and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

CM's Singapore Visit for Infrastructure Insights

The review follows CM Saini's visit to Singapore, where he toured Suntec City and Gardens by the Bay to study global infrastructure, facility operations, nature conservation, and water management models for implementation in the state's upcoming projects, according to the CMO.

The Chief Minister is on a visit to Singapore from October 4 to 6. According to a post by the Haryana CMO, the Chief Minister will participate in various programmes under SING (Singapore India Network for Growth Forum). He will explore Singapore's modern infrastructure and technology and, in the evening, meet various representatives at a dinner hosted by the Singapore Business Forum. Keeping in view the proposed Jungle Safari project in Haryana, he will also visit Singapore Safari later in the evening.

Driving Investment to Haryana

During his visit, the Chief Minister will discuss possibilities for mutual cooperation and investment in key sectors including logistics, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, agro and food processing, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), aviation and education. The State Government aims to position Haryana as an increasingly investor-friendly, competitive and innovation-driven industrial destination for global investors, a release said earlier.

During the Singapore visit, the Chief Minister will participate in round-table conferences with various reputed industry groups, investors, corporate representatives and sector-specific experts. These meetings will highlight Haryana's industrial policies, investor-friendly environment, strong infrastructure, improved connectivity, skilled human resources and the potential of its rapidly developing industrial corridors.

Saini will also hold one-to-one meetings with investors. During these meetings, Singapore companies will be invited to establish manufacturing units, set up research and development centres, invest in logistics and warehousing facilities, expand in the food processing sector and participate in high-technology industries in Haryana. The State Government is particularly focusing on attracting investment in future-oriented sectors such as semiconductors and advanced manufacturing, the release said.

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