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BOTTICELLI, A HIDDEN SIGNATURE ON GOLGOTHA: NEW RESEARCH ON THE TRINITY ALTARPIECE
(MENAFN- art) A study has been presented in Piandimeleto concerning the monogram “SA” and “B” identified at the base of the Cross. Reflectographic analysis links it to the original phase of the painting: according to the authors, its placement may hold a spiritual meaning connected to redemption and to the solitude that marked Botticelli’s late period. A hidden signature at the foot of the Cross could open a new perspective in the study of Sandro Botticelli. This is one of the central elements of the recent research on the so called Trinity Altarpiece, presented on 14 September at the Castle of the Counts Oliva in Piandimeleto during a press conference.
The study, titled The Trinity Altarpiece and Botticelli’s Monogram: An Integrated Investigation of Iconography, Style, and Reflectography, is authored by Annalisa Di Maria, an international expert on Leonardo da Vinci and Renaissance artists, and Andrea da Montefeltro, sculptor and scientific researcher. It arises from the integration of reflectographic analysis, stylistic study, and iconographic interpretation. At the heart of the investigation is a small graphic mark identified at the base of the Cross within the composition: an interlacing of the letters “SA” and “B”, interpreted by the authors as a possible monogram attributable to Sandro Botticelli. The discovery concerns a work currently preserved at the Courtauld Gallery in London, catalogued under the title The Trinity with Saints Mary Magdalen and John the Baptist. The panel, dated by the Courtauld to around 1491–1494, is painted in tempera on panel and measures 214 by 192.4 centimeters. It is considered one of Botticelli’s most important paintings in the United Kingdom. The altarpiece depicts the Trinity, with God the Father supporting the Cross bearing the crucified Christ and the dove of the Holy Spirit. Mary Magdalene and John the Baptist appear on either side, while in the foreground the Archangel Raphael and Tobias are represented. Traditionally, the work has been linked to the Florentine convent of Santa Elisabetta delle Convertite, a circumstance that explains the presence of the Magdalene, patron saint of the community, and of John the Baptist, patron saint of Florence. During the twentieth century, the owner of the painting and the Japanese scholar who had proposed its attribution noticed a visible mark at the base of the Cross: an inscription made with black paint that seemed to form the letters “S” and “B”. Both believed it to be a modern addition, an attempt to imitate the master’s signature. They therefore decided to remove it. However, during the removal process an unexpected fact emerged: beneath the paint there was not merely a superficial mark, but an incision in the preparatory gesso, an integral part of the original drawing. They realized they had eliminated an authentic feature of Botticelli’s creative process, even though it was not a signature in the modern sense of the term. To remedy this, they covered the area with new paint, aware of the damage inadvertently caused. Today, thanks to advanced diagnostic techniques particularly infrared reflectography it is possible to clearly read these incisions. They reveal not only the preparatory lines of the Cross, but also an incised letter “A” above them: a change of mind that Botticelli marked in the drawing but did not transfer to the final painted layer. Modern analyses thus confirm that beneath the painted surface survive authentic marks of the master, evidence of his method and his corrections, even if they do not constitute a signature proper.
Reflectographic images clearly show the monogram “SA” and “B” at the base of the Cross, confirming that it belongs to the original execution phase of the Trinity Altarpiece and ruling out the possibility that it is a modern addition. The presence of a mark attributable to Botticelli is exceptional: the painter did not habitually sign his works, and this sign may represent one of the most valuable pieces of evidence of his authorial identity. The most significant aspect, however, is the placement of the monogram. It does not appear at the margins of the panel nor in a visible point, but at the base of the vertical shaft of the Cross, in the iconographic location of Golgotha. According to the authors, this choice carries a precise symbolic meaning: Golgotha is, in Christian tradition, the place of death and redemption, and placing one’s name there is equivalent to situating one’s artistic identity at the foot of the Cross. It would not be a celebratory signature, but a discreet gesture entrusted to the theological core of the Passion. This interpretation fits within the understanding of Botticelli’s late period, marked by isolation, the transformation of his pictorial language, and an increasing spiritual tension. After the Medicean era, the artist witnessed the dissolution of the cultural world that had shaped him: the loss of central figures, the crisis of Medicean Florence, and the shift in the artistic landscape contributed to a climate of disorientation. In this context, his painting turned toward meditative themes dominated by sorrow, the Crucifixion, and redemptive sacrifice. It is within this atmosphere that the small interlacing of the letters “SA” and “B” acquires its deepest meaning. Almost invisible, it seems conceived as a humble presence, entrusted to the earth at the foot of the Cross. Not merely a signature, but a personal trace placed at the site of the Passion. The research thus opens a new question: what does it mean for Botticelli to leave his name at the symbolic point of redemption, precisely when his artistic life was passing through a phase of solitude and transformation? That small sign, silent for centuries, may reveal the choice of an artist who entrusted his identity not to glory, but to hope.
The study, titled The Trinity Altarpiece and Botticelli’s Monogram: An Integrated Investigation of Iconography, Style, and Reflectography, is authored by Annalisa Di Maria, an international expert on Leonardo da Vinci and Renaissance artists, and Andrea da Montefeltro, sculptor and scientific researcher. It arises from the integration of reflectographic analysis, stylistic study, and iconographic interpretation. At the heart of the investigation is a small graphic mark identified at the base of the Cross within the composition: an interlacing of the letters “SA” and “B”, interpreted by the authors as a possible monogram attributable to Sandro Botticelli. The discovery concerns a work currently preserved at the Courtauld Gallery in London, catalogued under the title The Trinity with Saints Mary Magdalen and John the Baptist. The panel, dated by the Courtauld to around 1491–1494, is painted in tempera on panel and measures 214 by 192.4 centimeters. It is considered one of Botticelli’s most important paintings in the United Kingdom. The altarpiece depicts the Trinity, with God the Father supporting the Cross bearing the crucified Christ and the dove of the Holy Spirit. Mary Magdalene and John the Baptist appear on either side, while in the foreground the Archangel Raphael and Tobias are represented. Traditionally, the work has been linked to the Florentine convent of Santa Elisabetta delle Convertite, a circumstance that explains the presence of the Magdalene, patron saint of the community, and of John the Baptist, patron saint of Florence. During the twentieth century, the owner of the painting and the Japanese scholar who had proposed its attribution noticed a visible mark at the base of the Cross: an inscription made with black paint that seemed to form the letters “S” and “B”. Both believed it to be a modern addition, an attempt to imitate the master’s signature. They therefore decided to remove it. However, during the removal process an unexpected fact emerged: beneath the paint there was not merely a superficial mark, but an incision in the preparatory gesso, an integral part of the original drawing. They realized they had eliminated an authentic feature of Botticelli’s creative process, even though it was not a signature in the modern sense of the term. To remedy this, they covered the area with new paint, aware of the damage inadvertently caused. Today, thanks to advanced diagnostic techniques particularly infrared reflectography it is possible to clearly read these incisions. They reveal not only the preparatory lines of the Cross, but also an incised letter “A” above them: a change of mind that Botticelli marked in the drawing but did not transfer to the final painted layer. Modern analyses thus confirm that beneath the painted surface survive authentic marks of the master, evidence of his method and his corrections, even if they do not constitute a signature proper.
Reflectographic images clearly show the monogram “SA” and “B” at the base of the Cross, confirming that it belongs to the original execution phase of the Trinity Altarpiece and ruling out the possibility that it is a modern addition. The presence of a mark attributable to Botticelli is exceptional: the painter did not habitually sign his works, and this sign may represent one of the most valuable pieces of evidence of his authorial identity. The most significant aspect, however, is the placement of the monogram. It does not appear at the margins of the panel nor in a visible point, but at the base of the vertical shaft of the Cross, in the iconographic location of Golgotha. According to the authors, this choice carries a precise symbolic meaning: Golgotha is, in Christian tradition, the place of death and redemption, and placing one’s name there is equivalent to situating one’s artistic identity at the foot of the Cross. It would not be a celebratory signature, but a discreet gesture entrusted to the theological core of the Passion. This interpretation fits within the understanding of Botticelli’s late period, marked by isolation, the transformation of his pictorial language, and an increasing spiritual tension. After the Medicean era, the artist witnessed the dissolution of the cultural world that had shaped him: the loss of central figures, the crisis of Medicean Florence, and the shift in the artistic landscape contributed to a climate of disorientation. In this context, his painting turned toward meditative themes dominated by sorrow, the Crucifixion, and redemptive sacrifice. It is within this atmosphere that the small interlacing of the letters “SA” and “B” acquires its deepest meaning. Almost invisible, it seems conceived as a humble presence, entrusted to the earth at the foot of the Cross. Not merely a signature, but a personal trace placed at the site of the Passion. The research thus opens a new question: what does it mean for Botticelli to leave his name at the symbolic point of redemption, precisely when his artistic life was passing through a phase of solitude and transformation? That small sign, silent for centuries, may reveal the choice of an artist who entrusted his identity not to glory, but to hope.
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