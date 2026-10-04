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ASUS Googlebook 14 Now Available For Purchase In Canada


2026-10-04 09:02:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Designed for Gemini Intelligence, ASUS Googlebook 14 empowers users to work, create, and collaborate anywhere with an ultraportable design, personalized AI assistance, and access to desktop-class apps

KEY POINTS

  • Featherweight powerhouse: Weighing just 0.99kg with a durable Nano Ceramic magnesium-aluminum chassis and Intel® CoreTM Ultra Series 3 performance
  • Refined sensory experience: 14" 3K OLED touchscreen, six-speaker audio, and a six-sensor haptic touchpad deliver a premium experience for productivity and entertainment
  • Frictionless by design: Gemini Intelligence, seamless Android integration, Intel® WiFi 7, and versatile connectivity ease movement across cloud tools and peripherals




TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that ASUS Googlebook 14 (CX9406CAA) is now available for purchase in Canada. The 14-inch ultraportable laptop is the first-ever ASUS laptop designed for Gemini Intelligence, combining effortless portability, strong performance, and premium craftsmanship for users seeking a more connected experience with their Android phone.

Eligible purchasers of ASUS Googlebook 14 receive 12 months of Google AI Pro1, unlocking expanded access to advanced features across Gemini, Flow, and NotebookLM, as well as Gemini integrated directly into the Google apps they use every day. Users also get 5TB of cloud storage to back up photos, files, and more, with access from virtually anywhere.

Additional offers for eligible Canadian users include three months of YouTube Premium, Adobe Premiere, and CapCut Pro, along with 12 months of Luminar Photo Editor and GeForce NOW Fast Pass2. Together, these tools support creativity, entertainment, and cloud gaming right out of the box.

Featherweight design, premium hardware

Weighing just 0.99kg and measuring as thin as 10.9mm, ASUS Googlebook 14 is engineered for exceptional mobility without compromising durability. Its CNC-machined magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis delivers impressive rigidity and long-term structural stability in a highly portable form factor.

Finished in Dusk Ash and protected by Nano Ceramic Technology, ASUS Googlebook 14 is designed to resist scratches, stains, and everyday wear while maintaining a premium look and feel. The device is also tested to meet US military-grade MIL-STD-810H and ASUS Superior Durability standards3.

Despite its lightweight design, ASUS Googlebook 14 delivers strong performance with up to an Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 Series 3 processor, 16GB LPDDR5X memory, and a 512GB PCIe® 4.0 SSD. An advanced cooling system helps sustain performance while keeping operation whisper-quiet, and a 70Wh battery provides up to 18 hours of battery life4.

Refined sensory experiences for everyday productivity

For immersive visuals, ASUS Googlebook 14 features a 14-inch 16:10 3K OLED HDR touchscreen with up to 1000 nits peak HDR brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® with Corning® GorillaTM Matte anti-glare technology helps reduce reflections while improving durability and visibility in bright environments.

A six-speaker audio system with dual force-canceling woofers and two tweeters creates a fuller, more immersive soundstage for calls, presentations, and media. The large haptic touchpad uses six-point force sensing to provide consistent click pressure and tactile feedback, while the backlit keyboard with 1.5mm key travel enhances everyday interactions across work and entertainment.

To celebrate the launch, eligible purchasers can also take advantage of limited-time offers at participating retailers across Canada, including gifts with purchase, gift cards, promotional credits, a one-year warranty extension, and more. Offers vary by retailer.

Seamless Android Integration with Gemini Intelligence

Built on a shared Android foundation, ASUS Googlebook 14 delivers a connected experience that helps users move effortlessly between their phone and laptop. During setup, users can securely bring over saved passwords, Wi-Fi® networks, settings, and messages with end-to-end encryption. Features such as Continue On allow users to start a task on their Android phone and pick up where they left off on ASUS Googlebook 14, while the Files app provides convenient access to photos and documents stored on a connected device. Cast My Apps further streamlines workflows by enabling users to interact with Android apps directly from their laptop, reducing interruptions and the need to switch between devices5.

ASUS Googlebook 14 also brings personalized, proactive AI assistance into everyday workflows. Magic Pointer6 lets users activate Gemini with a simple cursor wiggle and interact directly with on-screen content, making it easy to compare information, create content, translate text, or take action without switching between applications. Gemini can also provide proactive suggestions7 based on what is currently on screen, surfacing relevant information and recommended actions to help users stay productive.

Additional Gemini-powered features further simplify everyday tasks. Rambler, located next to the Quick Insert key, transforms spoken thoughts into organized notes, summaries, checklists, and ready-to-share documents, even across multiple languages. Meanwhile, Create My Widget8 enables users to generate personalized desktop widgets using natural language, delivering customized information and updates tailored to their daily workflow. Together, these experiences help users stay connected, organized, and productive across devices.

To round out the experience, ASUS Googlebook 14 includes two ThunderboltTM 4 USB-C® full-function ports with Power Delivery and DisplayPortTM 1.4 support, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, HDMI® 2.1b, a 3.5mm audio combo jack, and WiFi 7 for seamless connectivity.

Launch offers across Canada

To celebrate the launch, ASUS Googlebook 14 is available with limited-time offers at participating retailers across Canada9.

Until October 31, 2026, Best Buy customers can choose between Pixel Buds 2a (a C$180 value) as a gift with purchase and C$280 off Google Pixel 9a.

Until December 31, 2026, customers who purchase at the ASUS Store receive a one-year warranty extension, an ASUS AP1602 backpack, and an ASUS Marshmallow Mouse MD100 (a combined C$170 value). Over the same period, customers can also receive a C$150 gift card at Staples, a C$150 promo code at Amazon, a C$165 gift card at Costco, or a Logitech MX Master 4 mouse (a C$160 value) as a gift with purchase at Canada Computers.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

ASUS Googlebook 14 is now available for purchase in Canada through the ASUS Store, Amazon, Best Buy, Canada Computers, Costco, and Staples. The Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5 configuration has an MSRP of C$1,799, while the Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 configuration has an MSRP of C$1,899. Detailed Canadian specifications and retailer availability are listed below.

Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

SPECIFICATIONS 10

ASUS Googlebook 14

Model name CX9406CAA-BBU71T-CB CX9406CAA-DSU51T-CB
Part number 90CB0A71-M002M0 90CB0A71-M002E0
Color and material Dusk Ash
Nano Ceramic Magnesium Aluminum		 Dusk Ash
Nano Ceramic Magnesium Aluminum
Operating system Googlebook OS Googlebook OS
CPU Intel®CoreTMUltra 7 Processor 355
2.3 GHz (12MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 8 Cores, 8 Threads)		 Intel®CoreTMUltra 5 Processor 325
2.1 GHz (12MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 8 Cores, 8 Threads)
NPU Intel®AI Boost NPU up to 49 TOPS Intel®AI Boost NPU up to 47 TOPS
GPU Intel®Integrated Graphics Intel®Integrated Graphics
Memory 16GB​ LPDDR5x 7467 MT/s dual channel onboard 16GB​ LPDDR5x 7467 MT/s dual channel onboard
Storage 512GB M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD​​
 512GB M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD
Display 14", touch screen with Corning®GorillaTMMatte anti-glare technology, WQXGA+(WQ+), 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 1000nits HDR peak brightness 14", touch screen with Corning®GorillaTMMatte anti-glare technology, WQXGA+(WQ+), 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 1000nits HDR peak brightness
I/O ports 2 x ThunderboltTM4 Type-C®full function (Power Delivery / USB / DisplayPortTM1.4, supports 4K display)
1 x HDMI®2.1b ​
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ​
1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack ​
 2 x ThunderboltTM4 Type-C®full function (Power Delivery / USB / DisplayPortTM1.4, supports 4K display)
1 x HDMI®2.1b ​
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ​
1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack ​
Video camera FHD with Webcam shutter FHD with Webcam shutter
Wireless WiFi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2x2 + Bluetooth®6.0 WiFi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2x2 + Bluetooth®6.0
Audio Six-speaker audio system with dual force-canceling woofers and two tweeters
2 x integrated digital microphones on the CMOS module		 Six-speaker audio system with dual force-canceling woofers and two tweeters
2 x integrated digital microphones on the CMOS module
Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
Dimensions 31.09 x 21.28 x 1.09 ~ 1.64 cm (12.24" x 8.38" x 0.43" ~ 0.65") 31.09 x 21.28 x 1.09 ~ 1.64 cm (12.24" x 8.38" x 0.43" ~ 0.65")
Battery 70Wh, Li-Polymer 70Wh, Li-Polymer
Security Titan C security chip
Fingerprint sensor integrated with Power Key
Intel®Boot Guard
Support Absolute Persistence 2.0 (Computrace)
Intel®BIOS Guard
Platform Firmware Resiliency Support		 Titan C security chip
Fingerprint sensor integrated with Power Key
Intel®Boot Guard
Support Absolute Persistence 2.0 (Computrace)
Intel®BIOS Guard
Platform Firmware Resiliency Support
Keyboard Full size, Backlit keyboard,1.5mm travel Full size, Backlit keyboard,1.5mm travel
Ecolabels TCO Certified
EPEAT Gold
Energy star 9.0
FSC Mix
RoHS
REACH		 TCO Certified
EPEAT Gold
Energy star 9.0
FSC Mix
RoHS
REACH
AC adapter USB Type-C®, 65W; Output: 20V DC, 3.25 A; Input: 100~240 V AC 50/60 Hz universal USB Type-C®, 65W; Output: 20V DC, 3.25 A; Input: 100~240 V AC 50/60 Hz universal
In the box 65W Adapter
Laptop sleeve		 65W Adapter
Laptop sleeve
MSRP C$1,899 C$1,799
Availability Now available
October 4, 2026		 Now available
October 4, 2026
Retailers ASUS Store
Best Buy		 ASUS Store
Amazon
Canada Computers
Costco
Staples


NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Googlebook 14:

ASUS Googlebook 14 Where-to-Buy: where-to-buy/

ASUS Googlebook 14 ASUS Store:

ASUS Googlebook 14 Amazon:

ASUS Googlebook 14 Best Buy:

ASUS Googlebook 14 Canada Computers:

ASUS Googlebook 14 Costco:

ASUS Googlebook 14 Staples:

ASUS Homepage:

ASUS Pressroom:

ASUS Canada Facebook:

ASUS Canada Instagram:

ASUS Canada YouTube:

ASUS Global X (Twitter):

About ASUS

ASUS (2357.TW) is an innovative technology leader delivering the world's most comprehensive AI solutions across Infrastructure, Physical AI, AI PC/Devices, and Engineering the AI Advantage. Guided by its "Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities." strategy, ASUS is bringing enterprise-to-edge AI to life. The ASUS portfolio also includes the ROG and ProArt sub-brands, which serve gamers and creators worldwide.

1 Available to eligible new Google AI Pro subscribers who purchase and activate an eligible Googlebook on or after October 1, 2026. Redeem by March 31, 2027, at 11:59pm PT. A valid payment method is required. After the trial, the then-current Canadian subscription fee plus applicable taxes applies unless canceled. Certain AI benefits require users to be 18+ and are available in select languages. Check responses for accuracy. See for full terms.

2 Offers are available for a limited time to eligible Canadian users. Eligibility, activation and redemption deadlines vary by service; age and account restrictions apply. Some trials automatically renew at the then-current subscription rate unless canceled. See for full terms.

3 The testing regime includes the requirements of both military-grade standards and ASUS quality tests, and varies depending on device. MIL-STD-810 testing is conducted on selected ASUS products only. Note that the MIL-STD-810 testing helps to ensure the quality of ASUS products but does not indicate a particular fitness for military use. The test is performed under laboratory conditions. Any damage caused by attempts to replicate these test conditions would be considered accidental, and would not be covered by the standard ASUS warranty. Additional coverage is available with ASUS Premium Care/ ASUS Business Support.

4 Actual battery life depends on usage, specifications, applications, and environment, among other factors. 18 hours is based on ASUS internal test with 50% brightness, local video playback, FHD video, and 3.5mm headphone jack used.
5 Setup and an internet connection are required. Works on supported devices with Android 17 or above. Feature availability may vary by device, operating system version, and region.

6 Internet connection required. Available for select countries and languages to users 18+. Feature availability varies; some features may require a subscription for higher usage.

7 Internet connection required. Available for select countries and languages to users 18+. Feature availability varies; some features may require a subscription for higher usage.

8 Internet connection required. Available for select countries and languages to users 18+. Feature availability varies; some features may require a subscription for higher usage.

9 Offers valid for a limited time at participating Canadian retailers, while supplies last, and are subject to change or cancellation without notice. One offer per eligible purchase; no cash value; retailer terms and conditions apply.
10 Specifications, content and product availability are subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: PRESS CONTACTS Redoine Taoussi Senior Public Relations Manager...

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