ASUS Googlebook 14 Now Available For Purchase In Canada
|Model name
|CX9406CAA-BBU71T-CB
|CX9406CAA-DSU51T-CB
|Part number
|90CB0A71-M002M0
|90CB0A71-M002E0
|Color and material
| Dusk Ash
Nano Ceramic Magnesium Aluminum
| Dusk Ash
Nano Ceramic Magnesium Aluminum
|Operating system
|Googlebook OS
|Googlebook OS
|CPU
| Intel®CoreTMUltra 7 Processor 355
2.3 GHz (12MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 8 Cores, 8 Threads)
| Intel®CoreTMUltra 5 Processor 325
2.1 GHz (12MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 8 Cores, 8 Threads)
|NPU
|Intel®AI Boost NPU up to 49 TOPS
|Intel®AI Boost NPU up to 47 TOPS
|GPU
|Intel®Integrated Graphics
|Intel®Integrated Graphics
|Memory
|16GB LPDDR5x 7467 MT/s dual channel onboard
|16GB LPDDR5x 7467 MT/s dual channel onboard
|Storage
| 512GB M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD
|512GB M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD
|Display
|14", touch screen with Corning®GorillaTMMatte anti-glare technology, WQXGA+(WQ+), 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 1000nits HDR peak brightness
|14", touch screen with Corning®GorillaTMMatte anti-glare technology, WQXGA+(WQ+), 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 1000nits HDR peak brightness
|I/O ports
| 2 x ThunderboltTM4 Type-C®full function (Power Delivery / USB / DisplayPortTM1.4, supports 4K display)
1 x HDMI®2.1b
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack
| 2 x ThunderboltTM4 Type-C®full function (Power Delivery / USB / DisplayPortTM1.4, supports 4K display)
1 x HDMI®2.1b
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack
|Video camera
|FHD with Webcam shutter
|FHD with Webcam shutter
|Wireless
|WiFi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2x2 + Bluetooth®6.0
|WiFi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2x2 + Bluetooth®6.0
|Audio
| Six-speaker audio system with dual force-canceling woofers and two tweeters
2 x integrated digital microphones on the CMOS module
| Six-speaker audio system with dual force-canceling woofers and two tweeters
2 x integrated digital microphones on the CMOS module
|Weight
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|Dimensions
|31.09 x 21.28 x 1.09 ~ 1.64 cm (12.24" x 8.38" x 0.43" ~ 0.65")
|31.09 x 21.28 x 1.09 ~ 1.64 cm (12.24" x 8.38" x 0.43" ~ 0.65")
|Battery
|70Wh, Li-Polymer
|70Wh, Li-Polymer
|Security
| Titan C security chip
Fingerprint sensor integrated with Power Key
Intel®Boot Guard
Support Absolute Persistence 2.0 (Computrace)
Intel®BIOS Guard
Platform Firmware Resiliency Support
| Titan C security chip
Fingerprint sensor integrated with Power Key
Intel®Boot Guard
Support Absolute Persistence 2.0 (Computrace)
Intel®BIOS Guard
Platform Firmware Resiliency Support
|Keyboard
|Full size, Backlit keyboard,1.5mm travel
|Full size, Backlit keyboard,1.5mm travel
|Ecolabels
| TCO Certified
EPEAT Gold
Energy star 9.0
FSC Mix
RoHS
REACH
| TCO Certified
EPEAT Gold
Energy star 9.0
FSC Mix
RoHS
REACH
|AC adapter
|USB Type-C®, 65W; Output: 20V DC, 3.25 A; Input: 100~240 V AC 50/60 Hz universal
|USB Type-C®, 65W; Output: 20V DC, 3.25 A; Input: 100~240 V AC 50/60 Hz universal
|In the box
| 65W Adapter
Laptop sleeve
| 65W Adapter
Laptop sleeve
|MSRP
|C$1,899
|C$1,799
|Availability
| Now available
October 4, 2026
| Now available
October 4, 2026
|Retailers
| ASUS Store
Best Buy
| ASUS Store
Amazon
Canada Computers
Costco
Staples
NOTES TO EDITORS
ASUS Googlebook 14:
ASUS Googlebook 14 Where-to-Buy: where-to-buy/
ASUS Googlebook 14 ASUS Store:
ASUS Googlebook 14 Amazon:
ASUS Googlebook 14 Best Buy:
ASUS Googlebook 14 Canada Computers:
ASUS Googlebook 14 Costco:
ASUS Googlebook 14 Staples:
ASUS Homepage:
ASUS Pressroom:
ASUS Canada Facebook:
ASUS Canada Instagram:
ASUS Canada YouTube:
ASUS Global X (Twitter):
About ASUS
ASUS (2357.TW) is an innovative technology leader delivering the world's most comprehensive AI solutions across Infrastructure, Physical AI, AI PC/Devices, and Engineering the AI Advantage. Guided by its "Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities." strategy, ASUS is bringing enterprise-to-edge AI to life. The ASUS portfolio also includes the ROG and ProArt sub-brands, which serve gamers and creators worldwide.
1 Available to eligible new Google AI Pro subscribers who purchase and activate an eligible Googlebook on or after October 1, 2026. Redeem by March 31, 2027, at 11:59pm PT. A valid payment method is required. After the trial, the then-current Canadian subscription fee plus applicable taxes applies unless canceled. Certain AI benefits require users to be 18+ and are available in select languages. Check responses for accuracy. See for full terms.
2 Offers are available for a limited time to eligible Canadian users. Eligibility, activation and redemption deadlines vary by service; age and account restrictions apply. Some trials automatically renew at the then-current subscription rate unless canceled. See for full terms.
3 The testing regime includes the requirements of both military-grade standards and ASUS quality tests, and varies depending on device. MIL-STD-810 testing is conducted on selected ASUS products only. Note that the MIL-STD-810 testing helps to ensure the quality of ASUS products but does not indicate a particular fitness for military use. The test is performed under laboratory conditions. Any damage caused by attempts to replicate these test conditions would be considered accidental, and would not be covered by the standard ASUS warranty. Additional coverage is available with ASUS Premium Care/ ASUS Business Support.
4 Actual battery life depends on usage, specifications, applications, and environment, among other factors. 18 hours is based on ASUS internal test with 50% brightness, local video playback, FHD video, and 3.5mm headphone jack used.
5 Setup and an internet connection are required. Works on supported devices with Android 17 or above. Feature availability may vary by device, operating system version, and region.
6 Internet connection required. Available for select countries and languages to users 18+. Feature availability varies; some features may require a subscription for higher usage.
7 Internet connection required. Available for select countries and languages to users 18+. Feature availability varies; some features may require a subscription for higher usage.
8 Internet connection required. Available for select countries and languages to users 18+. Feature availability varies; some features may require a subscription for higher usage.
9 Offers valid for a limited time at participating Canadian retailers, while supplies last, and are subject to change or cancellation without notice. One offer per eligible purchase; no cash value; retailer terms and conditions apply.
10 Specifications, content and product availability are subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT: PRESS CONTACTS Redoine Taoussi Senior Public Relations Manager...
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