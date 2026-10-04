Tesla. Spacex. Starlink. James Altucher Says The Experts Called All Three Dead, And They're Doing It Again

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A look at why this top tech expert believes today's skepticism is the most familiar signal in Musk's career.

Baltimore, MD, Oct. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every time Elon Musk has been most doubted, tech analyst James Altucher argues, he has been closest to a breakthrough. In a new presentation released through Altucher's Investment Network, Altucher walks through a long trail of confident predictions that Musk's biggest ventures were destined to fail, predictions that aged badly, and makes the case that the same pattern of disbelief is forming again around Musk's push into artificial intelligence. To Altucher, that disbelief isn't a warning. It's a tell.

They Said Tesla Was Finished

The doubts about Tesla, Altucher notes, were loud and specific. In the presentation he cites Investing.com declaring that "Tesla is living on borrowed time," and MarketWatch predicting the company would be "bankrupt within four months." At the time, he explains, electric vehicles were widely dismissed as a dead end, and betting against Tesla was close to conventional wisdom.

None of it held up. Rather than collapse, Altucher argues, Tesla went on to become one of the most valuable automakers in the world and to drag an entire industry into existence behind it. The experts, he says, weren't just wrong. They were wrong at exactly the moment the opportunity was biggest.

They Said SpaceX Would Crash

The same thing happened with SpaceX, Altucher argues. He points in the presentation to a telecommunications expert's prediction that SpaceX was "heading on autopilot towards a concrete wall of bankruptcy," part of a broader chorus that treated Musk's rocket ambitions as fantasy. Reusable rockets, the thinking went, were a vanity project that would never pay.

Instead, Altucher notes, SpaceX turned a government-run domain into a commercial industry worth hundreds of billions of dollars and now dominates it. And when Musk extended the same effort to satellite internet through Starlink, the skeptics returned on cue: CNBC reported it had "failed to demonstrate it could deliver service," and CNN said it was "not delivering promised speeds." Today, Altucher points out, Starlink operates the largest global high-speed satellite network on Earth.

The Pattern Behind the Predictions

What ties these together, in Altucher's view, isn't bad luck on the part of the forecasters. It's a recurring blind spot. Each time, he argues, the critics judged Musk's plan by the limits of the present, assuming that because something hadn't been done, it couldn't be. And each time, they mistook ambition for delusion right up until the moment it worked.

"Elon has made a career out of proving the experts wrong," Altucher says in the presentation. His point is that the doubt itself has become predictable, and so has what tends to follow it.

Why It Matters Now

That, Altucher argues, is why the skepticism now gathering around Musk's artificial intelligence plan is worth paying attention to, just not in the way most people think. The plan sounds too big, too strange, too ambitious, the same words once aimed at Tesla, SpaceX, and Starlink. In the presentation, Altucher makes the case that Musk is running the same play again, and that the safest assumption, based on two decades of history, is not that he fails. It's that he doesn't.

At the center of that plan, Altucher adds, sits a single publicly traded company he believes is essential to how Musk pulls it off, one he declines to name but calls the most overlooked part of the entire story.

About This Presentation

Altucher's presentation is free and available on demand. In it, he revisits the predictions that Musk's biggest ventures would fail, explains why he believes the current doubt around Musk's AI plan echoes them, and lays out how he would position for what comes next. Watch it here.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a tech analyst and former Wall Street money manager who has spent much of his career watching how the market reacts to ideas it doesn't yet understand. He is known for taking seriously the ventures others dismiss, and for identifying the companies at the center of major shifts earlier than the consensus does. His analysis of tech and the markets reaches a broad national audience of individual investors.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email:...