Discover New Africa, Explore New Opportunities Phoenix Global Development Forum For Enterprises Held In Tanzania

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Oct. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 3, the "Discover New Africa, Explore New Opportunities" Phoenix Global Development Forum for Enterprises was held at the Johari Rotana in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The forum was co-hosted by Phoenix TV and the Chinese Enterprises Association (Tanzania), bringing together representatives from the governments, business, finance, and academic sectors of China and Tanzania.







Group Photo at the Event

As the first on-ground event in Africa for Phoenix TV, the forum aims to focus on new trends in China-Africa economic and trade cooperation and explore in depth the opportunities and challenges facing companies expanding into Africa.

Opening remarks were delivered by H.E. Chen Mingjian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China in the United Republic of Tanzania; Zhang Tong, Vice President of Phoenix TV; Shigeki Komatsubara, Resident Representative of UNDP Tanzania; and Prof. Kitila Mkombo, Minister of State in the President's Office for Planning and Investment of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Chen Mingjian stated that as the birthplace of the principle of sincerity, real results, affinity and good faith towards Africa, Tanzania is a hotspot for Chinese investment in Africa. In 2025, bilateral trade between China and Tanzania reached USD 11.28 billion, and China has long maintained its position as Tanzania's largest trading partner and largest source of foreign investment. Ambassador Chen emphasized that China's fully implemented zero-tariff policy is accelerating Chinese enterprises' investment in local factories and technology transfer in Tanzania. Chinese enterprises have created over 150,000 direct local jobs, with local employees accounting for more than 85%. She noted that the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania will continue to serve as a bridge to safeguard businesses from both countries and push the China-Tanzania comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level.







H.E. Chen Mingjian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China in the United Republic of Tanzania, delivers opening remarks

In his remarks, Zhang Tong noted that this was the first time "Phoenix Go Global" had come to Africa and landed in Tanzania, aiming to help Chinese enterprises better understand Africa through in-depth visits and face-to-face communication, while allowing the experiences, needs, and creativity of African partners to be seen by the world, transforming mutual acquaintance in news coverage into mutual achievement in reality. He added that over the past three years, "Phoenix Go Global" has visited multiple countries and regions worldwide, stating "We are increasingly convinced that diverse experiences and cultures can open up new possibilities for one another, and that mutual respect and understanding can create new opportunities for cooperation."







Zhang Tong, Vice President of Phoenix TV, delivers opening remarks

During the keynote speech session, prominent leaders and experts from government, business, and academia delivered in-depth insights into key issues surrounding China-Tanzania cooperation. Keynote speeches were delivered by Ambassador Dr. Aziz Mlima, Board Chairman of the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA), on "Blueprint and New Opportunities under the Tanzania Development Vision 2050 (DIRA 2050)"; Jiang Yuntao, Chairman of the Chinese Enterprises Association (Tanzania) and Chairman of CRJE (East Africa) Limited, on "Chinese Enterprises in Tanzania Supporting DIRA 2050"; Prof. Humphrey Moshi, Director of the Centre for Chinese Studies and Professor of Economics at the University of Dar es Salaam, on "What Chinese Enterprises Bring to Tanzania"; and Dr. Lisa Wang Xiangyun, Chairman of the Investment Chapter of the Chinese Enterprises Association (Tanzania), Chairman of Weihai Huatan Supply Chain, and Chairman of East Africa Commercial and Logistics Center, on "New Opportunities for Logistics and Supply Chains and the Upgrade of ChinaTanzania TwoWay Trade in the Zero Tariff Era".

The panel discussion themed "Working toward DIRA 2050 Together, Jointly Build the China-Africa Community with a Shared Future" featured Xu Qian, Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam; Lin Chugeng, Vice President of Gongkan Group; Linas Kahisha, Head of China Desk and Infrastructure Business at National Bank of Commerce Tanzania; Tang Jingyu, Secretary-General of the Chinese Enterprises Association (Tanzania); and Kinanasy Seif, Director of Outreach and Membership Services at the Tanzania Private Sector Federation.







Panel discussion on "Working toward DIRA 2050 Together, Jointly Build the China-Africa Community with a Shared Future"

The forum was supported and guided by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United Republic of Tanzania and the UNDP Tanzania Country Office, with academic support from the Centre for Chinese Studies and the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam, and special thanks to CRJE (East Africa) Limited, Johari Rotana, and iFLYTEK for their strong support.

"Discover New Africa" encompasses a diverse suite of media products, including documentary feature series, high-end executive interviews, and global expansion salons. The project team will venture into key African countries and industrial parks to objectively document Chinese enterprises' local manufacturing, technological applications, and market expansion efforts. Concurrently, the team will conduct in-depth interviews with high-level guests-such as heads of Chinese enterprises in Africa, business leaders, and representatives from local African governments and industry bodies-to strengthen corporate voice and brand influence in the region. Beyond the camera, building on successful experiences in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, the project will establish government-business dialogue platforms by hosting global expansion salons to foster closer links between Chinese enterprises and African political and business leaders.

The launch of "Discover New Africa" marks the official expansion of Phoenix TV's international event brand "Phoenix Go Global" to the African continent. Aiming to build "the preferred international communication platform for globalizing enterprises" and serve as a trusted partner for Chinese companies going global and international enterprises entering China, "Phoenix Go Global" has hosted numerous events across key international hubs such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East, bringing together high-level representatives from government, business, and academia to explore opportunities and challenges in global expansion.

The "Phoenix Go Global" brand and "Discover New Africa" rely on Phoenix TV's global communication network and local resources. With 63 bureaus worldwide and an integrated media matrix spanning television, digital platforms, outdoor screens, print media, mobile applications and social media, Phoenix TV builds an extensive news gathering and editorial network with global presence, global coverage and global dissemination. In Africa, the European Channel and Phoenix InfoNews Channel provide full coverage via digital television, online video and satellite networks, reaching audiences across 54 African countries and regions, offering strong international communication guarantees and localized resource support for Chinese enterprises' overseas expansion and brand building.

Photo links:

For inquiries, please contact:

Phoenix TV Public Relations Department:

Zhang Ke

Email:...

Tel: +852 5976 7877 / +86 13802473629

Wang Yicong

Email:...

Tel: +852 5130 0189 / +86 14714337289

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







