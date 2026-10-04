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Yemeni Army Reports Houthi Losses in Taiz, Lahj Operations
(MENAFN) The Yemeni army said Sunday that 260 Houthi fighters were killed during 97 military operations targeting reinforcements on fronts across Taiz and Lahj provinces.
Military spokesman Col. Majed al-Nuzaili said the campaign involved fighter aircraft, drones, artillery, missiles and sniper units.
He added that the operations resulted in 44 military and transport vehicles as well as supply assets being destroyed or damaged.
The announcement followed an earlier statement by the army claiming that at least 700 Houthi fighters had been killed during 257 operations conducted across several fronts.
The Houthis have not issued a response to the army’s reported figures.
Yemen has remained embroiled in conflict since the Houthis seized control of Sanaa and several other provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year to support the internationally recognized government. A truce reached in 2022 collapsed in July, after which fighting intensified.
Military spokesman Col. Majed al-Nuzaili said the campaign involved fighter aircraft, drones, artillery, missiles and sniper units.
He added that the operations resulted in 44 military and transport vehicles as well as supply assets being destroyed or damaged.
The announcement followed an earlier statement by the army claiming that at least 700 Houthi fighters had been killed during 257 operations conducted across several fronts.
The Houthis have not issued a response to the army’s reported figures.
Yemen has remained embroiled in conflict since the Houthis seized control of Sanaa and several other provinces in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year to support the internationally recognized government. A truce reached in 2022 collapsed in July, after which fighting intensified.
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