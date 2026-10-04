Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission Formally Hands Over Agenda Points And Recommendations To Government Bodies

In a program held today in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and senior Federal and Regional leadership, the National Dialogue Commission formally presented the consolidated agenda items and recommendations emerging from the National Dialogue to the House of Peoples' Representatives, as well as to the Federal and Regional Governments.

The handover marks an important stage in a National Dialogue process that was institutionalised by the Medemer Government in recognition of the importance of addressing Ethiopia's longstanding national challenges through dialogue and peaceful engagement. It established an inclusive platform for consultation, mutual understanding, and consensus-building.

Over the past four years, the process has engaged citizens across Ethiopia, as well as Ethiopians and people of Ethiopian descent residing abroad. Through extensive consultations and the concluding national conference, participants had the opportunity to express their views, listen to diverse perspectives, and identify areas of shared understanding.

The formal presentation of these outcomes marks a significant step in bringing the perspectives and recommendations gathered through the dialogue into the next stage of the national process.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Government Communication Service.