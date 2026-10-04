President El-Sisi Meets President Of Senegal On Sidelines Of 8Th AU Mid-Year Coordination Meeting

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye, on the sidelines of the of 8th African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting, in New Alamein.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi welcomed the Senegalese President on his first visit to Egypt, congratulated him on Senegal assuming the chairmanship of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and commended Senegal's role in fostering joint African action. The President also expressed his appreciation for the Senegalese President's participation in the Summit of the Founding States of the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) and the 8th African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting, affirming that Egypt values the historic, close ties the two countries and peoples share, as well as its interest in further enhancing bilateral cooperation across various fields.

President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's readiness to support the implementation of Senegal's five-year plan and Vision Senegal 2050 by sharing Egyptian expertise and expanding cooperation in sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, irrigation networks, land reclamation, energy, among other vital areas. The President also emphasized the importance of boosting trade between the two countries and encouraging the private sector to establish new investment partnerships that contribute to development efforts and the realization of mutual interests.

The Senegalese President affirmed his country's interest in strengthening ties with Egypt, both bilaterally and within the framework of joint African action, and commended the efforts both nations exert to support development across Africa, noting their roles as founding members of the African Union Development Agency (NEPAD). He also added that Senegal looked forward to elevating economic and cultural cooperation with Egypt and to continue coordination and consultation on various African and regional issues of mutual interest, thereby bolstering efforts to achieve peace, stability, and development in the continent.

The two presidents exchanged views on a number of regional issues and emphasized the need to adopt comprehensive, peaceful solutions that address the root causes of crises and preserve the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of states.

The two presidents also addressed the issue of water. The Senegalese President noted his country's alignment with Egypt's position regarding the Nile River and emphasized the wise management of shared water resources and respect for relevant international law-with the possibility of drawing upon the model of the Senegal River Basin Development Authority. This model is based on consultation, dialogue, and the principle of causing no harm, thereby enhancing water security and supporting sustainable development pathways across the African continent.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.