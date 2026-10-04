BJP Announces Three Candidates For Maharashtra MLC Polls (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Political manoeuvres in Maharashtra have intensified after the Election Commission announced the upcoming Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad) elections.

On the heels of the Congress Party's announcement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its official list of candidates for three key constituencies: Nagpur Graduate: Former MLA Sudhakar Kohale; Pune Graduate: Smita Jadhav, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Dr D Y Patil University, Pune Teachers: Kaustubh Gawade, Chief Executive Officer of the prominent Shri Swami Vivekanand Shikshan Sanstha in Kolhapur.

With the announcement of these nominees, BJP will contest three seats, leaving Nagpur Teachers constituency to Shiv Sena and Aurangabad Graduates constituency to NCP. Polling for the five constituencies is slated for October 23.

Kohale has been fielded to take on the incumbent Congress MLC, Abhijit Wanjari. Kohale, a seasoned leader and educator by background, previously served as a two-time municipal corporator, Water Supply Committee Chairman in Nagpur, and Nagpur East MLA (2014).

In Pune Graduate Constituency, Dr Jadhav will face the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which has yet to declare its nominee. In Pune Teachers Constituency, Gawade will take on the sitting legislator Jayant Asgaonkar, who has been renominated by the Congress party.

Incidentally, Shiv Sena and NCP have yet to announce their nominations. Shiv Sena has staked its claim over Pune and Amravati Teachers Constituencies. Congress has already announced Prof Aditi Rishikesh Pohare as nominee for the Amravati Teachers' Constituency. The Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-SP are angry over Congress's decision to announce three nominees.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on September 22 sounded the poll bugle for the elections to five key Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) seats, triggering intense political manoeuvring within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. The election covers three Graduate constituencies (Aurangabad, Pune, and Nagpur) and two Teachers' constituencies (Amravati and Pune), where the terms of the sitting members are set to expire on December 6, 2026.

According to the official schedule released by the ECI, the last date for nominations: October 6, 2026; scrutiny of nominations: October 7, 2026; last date for withdrawal: October 9, 2026; polling day: October 23, 2026 (8:00 AM to 4:00 PM); and counting of votes: October 27, 2026.

Incumbent representatives from Graduate Constituencies include Aurangabad Division – Bhanudasrao Satish Chavan (NCP), Pune Division – Arun Ganpati Lad (NCP-SP) and Nagpur Division – Abhijit Govindrao Wanjari (Congress). The legislative members from the Teachers' Constituencies include Amravati Division – Kiran Ramrao Sarnaik (Independent but officially joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena as an associate member) and Pune Division – Jayant Dinkar Asgaonkar (Congress).