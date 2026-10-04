Rubina Dilaik Says Host Rohit Shetty Was The Reason She Returned To 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Television actress Rubina Dilaik revealed that host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty was the reason she returned to the stunt-based reality show, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' for its 15th season.

In a heartfelt appreciation post, Rubina called Rohit a 'mentor' and her constant source of inspiration.

She penned on her official Insta handle, "There are people you meet professionally, and then there are people who leave a mark on you personally. Rohit Shetty sir, you have been that person for me. (Red heart emoji) You've been so much more than the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi. You've been a mentor, a constant source of encouragement, and someone whose words and belief have genuinely made a difference to me (sic)."

The 'Bigg Boss' contestant added that Rohit makes people feel seen and supported.

Rubina added, "What makes you so special is the warmth and personal effort you bring into every interaction. You have this incredible ability to make people feel seen, supported and capable of more than they believe they can do. And I've personally experienced that."

Expressing her gratitude, the 'Chotti Bahu' actress further shared, "If I'm being completely honest, you were one of the biggest reasons I came back for another season. Your encouragement, your guidance and the faith you showed in me made me want to take that leap again. I'll always be deeply grateful for everything you've done-not just for the show, but for me personally. Khatron Ke Khiladi wouldn't be what it is without the heart, energy and leadership you bring to it."

Rubina called Rohit one of the finest hosts Indian television has ever seen, along with being a wonderful mentor and an even more wonderful human being.

"Here's to you, and to the impact you may not even realise you've had on people like me. (Folded hands and red heart emoji) @itsrohitshetty," she concluded the post.