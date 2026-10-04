Russian Attacks On Chernihiv Region Injure Three People, Including Child, During Day
“Today during the day, three people were injured in a Russian drone attack in the Nosivska community of the Nizhyn district: a 76-year-old woman, a 55-year-old man, and a 10-year-old boy. All the victims are receiving the necessary medical care,” the statement reads.
It is noted that as a result of the Russian strike, a residential building and a farm structure were destroyed, and neighboring households sustained damage and destruction.
Police officers arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers are documenting the aftermath of the attack, recording the damage, and collecting evidence.Read also: KAB strikes on Sumy kill one person and injure 13, including child
Information about the incident will be entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 30 in the Chernihiv region, a Russian UAV struck a facilit in Novhorod-Siverskyi. Two civilian men were injured and taken to the hospital.
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