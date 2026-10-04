Centre's Pension Adalat To Take Up 897 Grievances For Redressal On Monday

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) As many as 897 long-pending grievances of super-senior pensioners and family pensioners will be taken up for redressal at the 17th Pension Adalat to be held on Monday under the chairmanship of Minister of State for Pension and Pensioners' Welfare, Dr Jitendra Singh, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

These grievances of super-senior pensioners and family pensioners, pertaining to 24 Ministries and Departments and filed on the CPENGRAMS Portal, have been listed for redressal at the Pension Adalat at the T.N. Chaturvedi Memorial Hall, at the IIPA here.

Super-senior pensioners, family pensioners, and their relatives from across the country will participate in the proceedings through hybrid mode, as complainants are being provided an opportunity to join the Pension Adalat either physically or through video conferencing, the statement said.

During the proceedings, the minister will also release flyers highlighting the success stories of the 16th Pension Adalat, held on May 13. Further, a booklet containing Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on issues concerning family pensioners will also be released, the statement added.

The Pension Adalat is an innovative initiative undertaken by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) for the on-the-spot redressal of grievances of Central government pensioners. It provides a common platform for all stakeholders concerned with a particular type of grievance to come together for the resolution of long-pending pension grievances. Thus, it works in the spirit of a "Whole-of-Government Approach".

The Pension Adalat, an alternative resolution mechanism, helps eliminate the need for expensive and time-consuming court proceedings, thereby offering an efficient and cost-effective mechanism to redress grievances. It is a commitment of the central government to reduce litigation.

Since the introduction by DoPPW in 2017, Pension Adalats have emerged as an efficient and effective mechanism for resolving complicated and long-pending pension grievances. With a success rate of 71.79 per cent, the initiative has demonstrated its utility by resolving 20,676 out of a total of 28,797 grievances on the spot across its previous 16 editions. The remaining cases have also been redressed subsequent to the respective Pension Adalats through inter-ministerial review meetings, according to the statement.