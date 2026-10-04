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King Sends Cable To Iraq President On National Day

King Sends Cable To Iraq President On National Day


2026-10-04 07:18:10
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II sent a cable to Iraq President Nizar Amidi on the occasion of his country's national day, expressing congratulations to the people of Iraq, and wishing them continued progress and prosperity.

//Petra// NQ

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Jordan News Agency

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