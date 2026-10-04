Zelensky: Russia Used More Than 1,900 Drones, 1,700 Aerial Bombs And 25 Missiles Against Ukraine In One Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Telegram.

“This week alone, the Russians have launched more than 1,900 attack drones, 1,700 aerial bombs, and 25 missiles at Ukraine. More than 800 of the drones were jet-powered, and Russia must be held accountable for this escalation,” Zelensky wrote.

He noted that overnight, the Russians launched 135 attack drones at Ukraine, more than 50 of which were jet-powered. Kyiv, the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions were targeted.

According to him, the main targets included ordinary residential buildings and critical infrastructure-everything that makes up normal everyday life. As a result, there are power outages in communities, and emergency services are responding on the ground.

“This morning, the Russians once again struck the North Bridge in Kyiv with a drone. They attacked an ordinary medical supply warehouse in Sumy with drones. Unfortunately, one person was killed. My condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim. In Dnipro, they struck a telecommunications facility. Six people were injured as a result of these strikes,” the head of state wrote.

Zelensky emphasized that it is important for Ukraine not to stand alone against this terror.

“Today, Friedrich Merz, the Federal Chancellor of Germany, is visiting Kyiv. Germany is a country that has consistently demonstrated leadership in protecting the lives of Ukrainian men and women from Russian attacks. We are grateful for all the support. And today we are preparing measures to ensure that we in Ukraine and throughout Europe have more opportunities to defend ourselves. Important agreements will be reached between Ukraine and Germany. We must stop Russia together. Thank you to everyone who is helping,” the President added.

Drone debris falls at two locations in's Dniprovskyi district

As reported, the Air Defense Forces neutralized 123 out of 135 drone and two“Banderole” drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine beginning on the evening of October 3.

Photo: Office of the President