Iran's FM Says Diplomats Weren't 'Kicked Out' Of US

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected a media report claiming that Iranian diplomats were expelled from the United States after ignoring an order to leave following the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) annual session in New York.

"All Iranian diplomats who attended UNGA, except one who departed earlier, left as scheduled," the minister said in a social media post. "Taking pride in fake diplomat 'expulsion' is inappropriate for the head of any diplomatic corps. It oozes desperation and defeat, and is inconsistent with UN host nation obligations," he concluded.

The day before, Axios reported that two Iranian diplomats, who stayed in New York after the UNGA session ended, were "kicked out" of the US on the order of Secretary of State Marco Rubio.