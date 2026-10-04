BJP Slams Congress's Silence On Hero Pilot Smit Machchhar's Bravery

BJP Slams Congress's Silence on Hero Pilot

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the Congress leadership on Sunday, questioning its alleged silence regarding Captain Smit Machchhar, who displayed "indomitable courage" while saving passengers aboard a flydubai flight. Accusing the opposition party of prioritising "vote-bank politics," Trivedi highlighted the contrast between international acclaim for the pilot and the Congress's apparent indifference.

Addressing a press conference, Trivedi emphasised that the entire nation takes pride in Captain Machchhar's brave actions. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke directly with the pilot to applaud his heroism, while international figures, including the Presidents of Israel and the United States, also praised his commendable courage.

Referring to reports alleging Al-Qaeda support for the accused Omani pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, Trivedi questioned why neither Sonia Gandhi nor Rahul Gandhi had issued a statement, shared a social media post, or expressed sympathy for Captain Machchhar. "For India, this is an occasion of great pride, but there are also some occasions that are a matter of shame. Not a single word, not a single post, and not a single press statement has come from the Congress family for Captain Smit Machchhar. This raises a serious question," Trivedi stated.

Trivedi Draws Parallels to Past Congress Stances

Trivedi pointedly targeted Congress matriarch Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi, drawing parallels to their past public stances on regional and national issues. "Congress family matriarch, Sonia ji, whose eyes had tears for the accused in the Batla House encounter, has not shown even a word of compassion for Captain Smit," Trivedi remarked.

Turning his attention to Rahul Gandhi, he added, "The prince, Rahul Gandhi, who was so deeply grieved over Gaza in October 2023 that he tweeted about it, spoke about it through Congress Working Committee resolutions, and wrote articles in newspapers, appears to have become so frightened by the vote bank that not a single word is coming from his mouth."

Accusations of 'Silent Support for Terrorism'

Framing the matter as a clash between two contrasting political ideologies, the BJP spokesperson alleged that one side engages in "silent support for terrorism," while the BJP represents those willing to risk their lives to save others. "We want to ask the Congress clearly: why has not a single word come from those who called Zakir Naik a messiah of peace, Afzal Guru a victim of circumstances, Burhan Wani a misguided youth, described Yakub Memon's execution as a judicial killing, or shed tears over the Batla House encounter, for Captain Smit Machchhar, who displayed such bravery and risked his life to save so many people?" Trivedi asked.

Critique of UP Congress Appointments

Furthermore, Trivedi expanded his critique to recent organisational appointments within the Congress's Uttar Pradesh unit, particularly targeting the appointment of Imran Masood as working president. He recalled Masood's controversial campaign remarks from the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, alleging that Rahul Gandhi had subsequently campaigned alongside him before bringing him into the party fold to become a Member of Parliament.

He also slammed the appointment of Aradhana Mishra as UP Congress president, citing a video in which she allegedly instructed party workers to refrain from raising "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans and focus instead on party-centric slogans. "Stopping 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans and calling them indiscipline on Gandhi Jayanti, while appointing a person who talked about cutting Modi into pieces as working president, is not a new practice for the Congress," Trivedi asserted.

Trivedi maintained that citizens across Uttar Pradesh and the nation would hold Rahul Gandhi accountable for both the controversial leadership choices and the party's continued silence on Captain Smit Machchhar. He alleged that the episode reflects the Congress's "old tendency" of offering implicit or explicit backing to anti-national elements to safeguard its political interests.

(ANI)

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