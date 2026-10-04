Kerala Blasters Sign Amrinder Singh, Mohammad Yasir For ISL 2026-27

Kerala Blasters FC announced the signing of experienced Indian goalkeeper Amrinder Singh and midfielder Mohammad Yasir ahead of the 2026-27 Indian Super League season. Both players have joined the team's pre-season camp in Chennai and have begun training alongside their new teammates. They will be part of the squad until the end of the 2026-27 season, according to a press release from Kerala Blasters.

Experienced Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh Joins

A highly experienced presence between the posts, Amrinder Singh joins Kerala Blasters from Odisha FC, bringing with him extensive experience across the Indian Super League and Indian football. The 33-year-old goalkeeper has represented clubs including Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC, while also earning international recognition with the Indian national team. Over the course of his career, Amrinder has been part of title-winning teams in both domestic and international competitions.

Known for his composure, positioning and experience in high-pressure situations, Amrinder adds quality and competition to the goalkeeping department. His experience at the highest level of Indian football will also provide an important presence within a developing squad.

Creative Midfielder Mohammad Yasir Arrives

Mohammad Yasir joins the Blasters from FC Goa, adding versatility and creativity to the team's midfield and attacking options. A technically gifted player capable of operating across the wide areas, Yasir has been a part of the ISL since the 2017-18 season and has represented FC Goa, FC Pune City and Hyderabad FC. He has also earned international recognition, making his senior India debut in 2021.

Yasir is known for his ability to operate in wide areas, carry the ball forward and create opportunities for his teammates. His versatility allows him to contribute in different attacking roles, providing the coaching staff with additional options in the final third. With extensive ISL experience and a strong understanding of the demands of the competition, Yasir adds further depth and flexibility to the Blasters' midfield and attacking unit.

Pre-Season Preparations Underway

The additions of Amrinder and Yasir further strengthen the squad as Kerala Blasters continue preparations for the upcoming season under head coach Ashley Westwood. Both players have already integrated into the team's pre-season preparations in Chennai and will continue working with the squad ahead of the opening game of the 2026–27 ISL season.

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