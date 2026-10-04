CPI(M) Accuses BJP Of Vandalising Party Office In Bengal's Cooch Behar

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 4 (IANS) After holding a protest march demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the CPI(M) has accused the BJP workers of attacking and vandalising its party office.

The incident took place on Saturday night in the Jorpatki area of ​​Mathabhanga No. I Block of Cooch Behar district in North Bengal. It is reported that the Jorpatki Area Committee of the CPI(M) took out a march in the Golakganj Bazar area. The protest march was held in support of their various demands, including the removal and 'punishment' of the CEC, immediate inclusion of the names of valid voters in the electoral list, payment of money to those who are not yet included in the Annapurna Yojana and control over the increase in prices of essential commodities.

The party on Sunday alleged that a few hours after the march ended, their office was attacked and demolished. It is alleged that the items inside the office were also vandalised.

The police said no written complaint has been filed so far over the attack or vandalism of the party office, and an investigation will be conducted once a complaint is received.

Regarding the attack and vandalism of the party office, CPI(M) district member Moksedul Islam said, "Protest processions are being held in various places demanding the removal and punishment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Similarly, a procession was held in Golakganj Bazar with the police's permission. The protest procession also demanded the immediate registration of legal voters on the electoral list, the registration of names of those not yet included in the Annapurna Yojana, the payment of Rs 3,000 per month to women, and controlling rising commodity prices. After the procession, our workers assembled at the party office and held discussions for an hour. The office was locked after everyone returned home. But a few hours later, the BJP attacked it."

He further said, "In West Bengal, instead of establishing the rule of law, they are trying to establish rule by the ruler. If they think that the red flag will be folded if they attack the workers, attack the party office, and vandalise it, then they are making a big mistake. A complaint will be filed in this incident."

Although denying all the allegations, BJP district committee member and former president of BJP's Mandal No. 2, Rajib Sarkar, said, "I have heard that the CPI(M) party office was vandalised. However, no one from the BJP is involved in this incident. If the CPI(M)'s party office were to be vandalised, then the BJP would not have had to wait five months after the formation of the government. BJP opposes all these wild allegations. People voted for the BJP to come to power to change these things."