India's Growth Story Remains Strong Despite Global Uncertainties: Experts

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) India's economic growth remains impressive, but policymakers and businesses must stay vigilant against an increasingly uncertain global environment marked by geopolitical tensions, shifting trade dynamics and supply chain disruptions, leading economists and policy experts said on Sunday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave 2026 here, Washington D.C.-based economist and business expert Prof. Pravin Krishna said the conference was taking place at a particularly relevant time, as the world grapples with multiple geopolitical and economic challenges.

"At one level, India's been doing very, very well, right... so, it's a testament, maybe, to the good ways in which India's economy has been managed so far. The growth rate was very high, very impressive. That being said, you still have a number of challenges that, some of which we're already seeing, some that are on the way, perhaps," he said.

Prof. Krishna said India's economic performance in recent years has been noteworthy and reflects the success of the country's economic management and policy framework. However, he cautioned that strong growth should not lead to complacency, as several existing and emerging challenges could impact the economy in the future.

"And I would say thinking very clearly, and thinking ahead in terms of what the, what the challenges are and how one might sort of hedge against risks, one might get some insurance, in this sort of setting, how one might diversify trading partners, how one might diversify energy sources, and so on and so forth," he told IANS.

Meanwhile, Prof. Parmod Kumar, Head of the Centre for Agricultural Development and Rural Transformation at the Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC), said the Kautilya Economic Conclave has evolved into a platform that goes beyond economics and facilitates discussions on issues of both national and international significance.

He highlighted the participation of a wide range of stakeholders, including researchers, PhD scholars, academicians, bureaucrats and policymakers, saying the event offers young scholars an opportunity to engage with expert perspectives on economic, social and global challenges.

"We have people from academia, especially youngsters who are into their PhD and early phases of academics. They are able to see different issues being discussed. And we have policymakers, academicians, bureaucrats coming here and discussing the burning issues related to economics. It's not only economics, but also national and international issues being discussed here," he stated.