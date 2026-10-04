Luvme Originalivetm Takes A Slower Approach To Premium Wig Color

For OriginaliveTM, achieving a sophisticated shade is not simply about reaching a target color as quickly as possible. The process also considers what happens to the hair along the way: how gradually it is lightened, how carefully the tone is calibrated, and how much of the strand's desirable feel and structure can be preserved.

Why Premium Color Takes More Time

Within the OriginaliveTM development framework, selected lighter shades may undergo four to five days of progressive processing rather than aggressive lightening in a single step. Luvme also reports controlled lightening temperatures below 30°C for selected processes, smaller changes of up to two color levels per stage, recovery periods between stages, and multiple rounds of color calibration.

Behind that process are color specialists with an average of more than 20 years of experience and a library of 2,000+ recorded color formulas, supporting greater consistency across complex shades and dimensional color work.

The objective is not simply brighter or lighter color. OriginaliveTM is being developed around a balance between clean tone, visible dimension, and preserved hair quality.

Color Starts With the Condition of the Hair

A slower color process also connects to what happens before coloring begins.

Luvme's Where Our Hair Begins story focuses on healthy strand selection, preserved cuticle structure, and aligned cuticles as part of the foundation for hair quality.

Cuticle condition matters because aggressive chemical or thermal processing can affect smoothness, manageability, and how strands interact after washing and styling. Luvme further explains this relationship in its guide to cuticle-aligned hair and wig quality.

From Natural Shades to Dimensional Color

OriginaliveTM is expected to bring this approach into natural shades as well as lighter, highlighted, and more dimensional color directions.

For shoppers exploring color before the new series arrives, Luvme's wig color and skin tone guide explains how undertone, contrast, and color placement can influence the finished look. Existing deeper shades can also be explored through the 99J Burgundy Wigs collection.

Ahead of its debut, OriginaliveTM introduces a straightforward idea: premium wig color should not only look refined-it should be created with equal attention to the hair carrying it.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at