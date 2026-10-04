AIIA Concludes 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign With Focus On Cleanliness

All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, concluded the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) Campaign 2026 on October 2. The campaign organised by the Department of Swasthavritta and Yoga, AIIA, was conducted from September 17 to October 2, under the theme“Swachhata Mein Sabhag, Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat,” according to a press release.

The campaign focused on promoting cleanliness, responsible waste management, environmental awareness and community participation across the Institute and its surrounding areas.

Concluding Ceremony and Cleanliness Pledge

On the concluding day, the programme was attended by P. K. Prajapati, Director, AIIA, Manjusha Rajagopala, Dean, DU, Rajagopala, Dean, Research, Raja Ram Mahto, AMS, along with faculty members of the Institute. As part of the concluding programme, a campus-wide cleanliness drive was undertaken at AIIA.

Addressing the gathering, P. K. Prajapati, Director, AIIA, emphasised that cleanliness and hygiene are a shared responsibility and encouraged everyone to make Swachhata an integral part of their daily lives.

The press release said that a 'Swachhata Pledge' was also administered to the participating members of AIIA. Faculty members, scholars and staff pledged to uphold cleanliness and hygiene, practice responsible waste management and contribute towards maintaining a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.

Safai Mitras were felicitated in recognition of their dedicated and continuous contribution towards maintaining cleanliness and hygiene at the Institute.

Environmental and Community Initiatives

The Department also organised a plantation drive under the“Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam” initiative in the NTPC area, promoting environmental sustainability and community participation. The plantation drive was attended by Manjusha Rajagopala, Mahesh Vyas, Dean, Rajagopala, Dean Research, and Raja Ram Mahto, AMS, along with senior faculty members and scholars of AIIA.

The participation of faculty members, scholars and staff reflected the Institute's collective commitment to the ideals of Swachhata and environmental sustainability, the press release said.

Fortnight-long Campaign Activities

The fortnight-long campaign witnessed active participation from faculty members, PhD scholars, postgraduate scholars, staff, patients and their attendants.

During the campaign, awareness programmes were organised for patients and their attendants in hospital waiting areas on four-way waste segregation, home composting, Reduce-Reuse-Recycle (3Rs) and avoidance of single-use plastics.

As part of the Shramdaan activities, office premises and indoor areas of the Institute were cleaned, reinforcing the spirit of voluntary service and collective responsibility.

Cleanliness drives were also undertaken at various identified areas in and around the campus to promote clean and healthy surroundings and encourage responsible waste management in public spaces, the press release said.

Future Plans: Special Campaign 6.0

The Institute will continue its efforts towards cleanliness and effective waste management through Special Campaign 6.0, which is underway and will continue till October 31, with the theme“Effective Collection, Segregation and Disposal of e-waste.”

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