Russian Attack Damages Heating Main In Kyiv's Desnianskyi District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“A heating main was also damaged as a result of the enemy strike. Because of this, there will be a temporary lack of hot water in the Desnianskyi district,” Klitschko wrote.

Russian drone strike damages road surface on's North Bridge

He noted that repair crews will be working to restore the hot water supply.

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone struck the road surface on the Northern Bridge in Kyiv.