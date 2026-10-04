Russian Attack Damages Heating Main In Kyiv's Desnianskyi District
“A heating main was also damaged as a result of the enemy strike. Because of this, there will be a temporary lack of hot water in the Desnianskyi district,” Klitschko wrote.Read also: Russian drone strike damages road surface on Kyiv 's North Bridge
He noted that repair crews will be working to restore the hot water supply.
As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone struck the road surface on the Northern Bridge in Kyiv.
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