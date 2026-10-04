Iran Denies Offering IAEA Inspections In Exchange For Sanctions Relief

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran has not made any proposal to allow International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to inspect the country's nuclear facilities in exchange for easing sanctions against Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said today at a press conference in Tehran.

“Overall, Iran has not made any proposal in this form. Iran has not put forward any issue in exchange for sanctions relief or concessions on the nuclear issue. In general, the Iranian side has not entered into the nuclear issue,” he said.

Baghaei said that Iran had conveyed its conditions to the other side. These conditions were presented to mediators as part of a plan called the“seven-day plan.” The Qatari side also conveyed them to the United States.

In June last year, the United States and Israel carried out airstrikes on a number of Iranian nuclear facilities. Since then, Iran has restricted access to the country for IAEA inspectors. Inspectors have only been allowed access during certain operations at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. Iran has refused to allow inspectors into the country, citing the lack of security at its nuclear facilities and the fact that the IAEA has not condemned attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities.

