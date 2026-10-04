Iran Denies Offering IAEA Inspections In Exchange For Sanctions Relief
“Overall, Iran has not made any proposal in this form. Iran has not put forward any issue in exchange for sanctions relief or concessions on the nuclear issue. In general, the Iranian side has not entered into the nuclear issue,” he said.
Baghaei said that Iran had conveyed its conditions to the other side. These conditions were presented to mediators as part of a plan called the“seven-day plan.” The Qatari side also conveyed them to the United States.
In June last year, the United States and Israel carried out
airstrikes on a number of Iranian nuclear facilities. Since then,
Iran has restricted access to the country for IAEA inspectors.
Inspectors have only been allowed access during certain operations
at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. Iran has refused to allow
inspectors into the country, citing the lack of security at its
nuclear facilities and the fact that the IAEA has not condemned
attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment