Delhi: 19-Year-Old Arrested In Palam With Country-Made Pistols, Ammo

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 19-year-old man from Palam Village and recovered two country-made pistols, two live cartridges and an air gun from his possession, officials said.

According to a press release, the accused was identified as Anshu, son of Satya Narayan and a resident of Palam Colony, Delhi. He was apprehended by a team of WR-II, Crime Branch, on the basis of specific and credible secret information.

The recovered firearms and ammunition were seized following due procedure, the release said.

The police said an FIR was registered on September 9 under Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Crime Branch police station in New Delhi.

Details of the Operation

According to the release, the Crime Branch had mounted manual and technical surveillance to track shooters and illegal weapon suppliers. During the operation, Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Singh developed information about the accused, which was subsequently corroborated through technical analysis by Sub-Inspector Ravi Bhushan.

Police said sustained efforts were made for nearly a month to trace and apprehend the accused.

During surveillance, it was found that Anshu was present in the Palam Village area, following which a dedicated team was formed.

The team was led by Inspector Gautam Malik and comprised SI Kuldeep, Head Constable Bhawar and Constable Mukesh. The operation was conducted under the supervision of ACP/WR-II Raj Pal Dabas and the overall guidance of DCP/Crime Branch Harsh Indora, IPS, the release said.

Acting on the developed intelligence, the team apprehended Anshu from Palam Village and recovered the firearms and ammunition from his possession.

Interrogation and Motive

During the investigation, police also found photographs of the accused with the recovered weapons on his mobile phone.

According to the release, the photographs had been used by him to upload images of the weapons as WhatsApp status updates.

During interrogation, Anshu allegedly disclosed that he had studied up to Class 8 and discontinued his education due to a lack of interest in academics. He further allegedly told police that between 2020 and 2021, he came into contact with people with criminal tendencies and gradually became associated with them.

According to the release, the accused allegedly acquired the illegal firearms to project dominance, intimidate others and flaunt his perceived influence among his associates.

Ongoing Investigation

Police said the claims made during interrogation are being independently verified, including his antecedents, criminal associations, the source of the illegal weapons and other relevant records.

The Crime Branch said the operation demonstrated its intelligence-gathering, surveillance and field coordination capabilities and that the timely recovery of the weapons could have prevented their possible use in criminal activities. (ANI)

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