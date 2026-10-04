Nushrratt Bharuccha Spinal Fracture In Bali: Full Story Airlifted To Mumbai

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has been airlifted from Bali to Mumbai after reportedly suffering a serious spinal fracture during her work-cum-holiday trip. After initial treatment in Bali, the 41-year-old actress was flown back to Mumbai in an air ambulance for further medical evaluation. Doctors are expected to assess her injury and plan the next stage of treatment, including reported spine surgery. 0:00 Nushrratt Bharuccha Suffers Serious Spinal Fracture In Bali 0:30 Nushrratt Airlifted From Bali To Mumbai 1:30 Nushrratt Begins Recovery After Sudden Medical Emergency

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