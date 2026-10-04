India's Golden Girls Return! Women's Hockey Team Gets Grand Bengaluru Welcome

India's women's hockey stars returned to Bengaluru after a historic Asian Games gold-medal triumph. Savita Punia and teammates spoke about the intense final against China, months of hard work and the team's unity under pressure. The gold also secured India's direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, ending a long wait and sparking celebrations back home. 0:00 Indian Women's Hockey Team Returns With Asian Games Gold 3:30 India Defeated China To Seal Historic Gold 6:30 Women's Hockey Team Celebrates Gold And LA 2028 Qualification

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