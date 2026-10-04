Iranian President To Visit Turkmenistan
“The Iranian president will participate in two important conferences during the visit.
The first conference that the Iranian president will attend is the 17th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity.
The second is the summit of the heads of state of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which will be held on October 8. The Iranian president will attend the CIS heads of state summit as a special guest,” he said.
Baghaei said that the Iranian president is expected to hold a number of meetings during the visit.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Turkmenistan in
December last year. During the visit, the Iranian president
participated in the International Conference on Peace and Trust and
held bilateral talks with Turkmen officials as well as the heads of
state of several countries participating in the conference.
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