BBS, BTB Jointly Working To Develop Tourism Satellite Account

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, in collaboration with the Bangladesh Tourism Board, is conducting domestic, outbound and inbound tourism surveys under a program with a view to developing a Tourism Satellite Account (TSA) for 2026-27.

Fahmida Akhtar, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, said this while addressing a World Tourism Day 2026 program held on October 3 at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Center in Dhaka. The event focused on“Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence: The Future of Tourism.”

The move is aimed at quantifying the economic contribution of tourism, as the authorities aim to build a more comprehensive statistical base for policymaking, investment and sustainable development of the sector.

A satellite account is a supplementary statistical framework that links to core national accounts to focus on a specific sector.

The exercise is designed to measure tourist expenditure, travel patterns and the consumption of tourism-related goods and services, while producing statistics that are comparable with international standards.

The data collection will run quarterly throughout the 2026-27 financial year, covering July-September, October-December, January-March and April-June.

The surveys will cover residents travelling within Bangladesh, Bangladeshi nationals travelling abroad, and foreign nationals and non-resident Bangladeshis visiting the country through airports, land ports and seaports.

The program will also capture visitors travelling for leisure, business, medical treatment, education, religious purposes and visits to friends and relatives.

Transit passengers and crew members who do not pass through immigration will, however, be excluded.

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