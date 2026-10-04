Gulf Cup Final: Six Special Planes To Transfer UAE Fans To Jeddah For Free

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE is in the Gulf Cup final! It's a moment of pride for everyone who calls the UAE home. With the national team set to play this crucial match in Saudi Arabia, many fans are planning to fly there to show their support.

UAE's Football Association (Uaefa) announced on Sunday, October 4, that six special planes will be provided by the football body to transfer tens of thousands of fans to cheer for the Whites at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah on Tuesday, October 6. The decisive match will kick off at 10pm, UAE time. A link to register for a seat in the special planes will be launched at 1pm on Sunday, October 4, Uaefa clarified.

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On Saturday, UAE forward Ousmane Camara scored the only goal as the country beat Oman 1-0 to set up a final against Saudi Arabia in the Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 27). Camara headed home from close range to lead Zlatko Dalic's side to the final for the first time since 2018. The UAE are seeking to clinch the title for a third time after their triumphs in 2007 and 2013.

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In comments following the match against Oman, Zlatko Dalic, said: "After we missed the penalty, of course we changed three players. We put in new guys, they brought something new to the team and the game, more energy, and changed the rhythm.

"But we never gave up. I told my players, we worked hard for the last 20 days for what? For this night, for this game.”

Saudi Arabia had earlier edged Asian champions Qatar 3-2 on penalties after 120 minutes ended goalless in an earlier, poor-quality semi-final.

UAE crush Bahrain 3-0 to reach Gulf Cup semifinals Dalic delighted as UAE thrash Bahrain to reach Gulf Cup semis UAE launch Gulf Cup campaign with 4-0 win over Yemen

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