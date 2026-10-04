Al-Balqa Applied University, Sultan Qaboos Police Academy Explore Cooperation In Police Sciences

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Oct. 4 (Petra) -- Al-Balqa Applied University (BAU) on Sunday hosted a delegation from Oman's Sultan Qaboos Academy for Police Sciences, led by Academy Commander Brig. Gen. Dr. Khalifa bin Hamad Al Far'i, for talks on expanding cooperation and sharing expertise in police sciences, academic quality and accreditation, and specialized higher education and training.

The discussions covered potential cooperation in postgraduate studies and specialized diploma programs, with particular attention to the Rehabilitation and Correctional Centers Diploma. The Omani delegation also reviewed BAU's approach to designing and developing specialized academic programs and qualifications during a visit to the university.

The visit forms part of the academy's efforts to learn from academic and practical models at specialized educational institutions and draw on BAU's experience in developing, delivering, and evaluating professional programs. It also provides an opportunity to strengthen institutional links and exchange expertise between Jordanian and Omani educational and specialized institutions.

BAU President Al-Ajlouni highlighted the university's strong interest in maintaining and expanding academic and professional ties with educational and training institutions in Oman. He stressed that sharing expertise and practical experience can contribute to improving academic programs and strengthening the quality of their outcomes.

He noted that BAU's focus on applied, technical, and vocational education places particular emphasis on connecting academic learning with practical skills. The university continues to develop specialized professional programs designed to meet labor market requirements and the needs of national institutions while adhering to quality assurance and academic accreditation standards.

Brig. Gen. Al-Far'i, meanwhile, praised BAU's academic and applied experience, saying the visit offered an opportunity to explore the university's practices in developing specialized programs and qualifications relevant to police sciences and related professional fields.

He emphasized the value of cooperation in curriculum development, quality assurance and accreditation, as well as specialized education and training, noting the importance of bringing academic and practical learning closer together.

The delegation was also briefed on BAU's Rehabilitation and Correctional Centers Diploma, which is offered through the Department of Rehabilitation and Correctional Centers under the university. The presentation covered the diploma's structure, study plan, academic and professional content, implementation and assessment methods, and graduation requirements.

The meeting also addressed a range of shared interests, including ways to develop specialized programs and ensure that their outcomes respond to the practical requirements of relevant institutions. The two sides exchanged experiences in academic quality and accreditation, professional training, and specialized qualification.

//Petra//WH