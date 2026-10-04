What Will It Take To Stop PTI's Long March? Sohail Afridi Reveals 7-Point Draft

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi shared details on X of the seven-point draft sent to the negotiating committee.

1. A formal meeting will be arranged between the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the leaders of the opposition in both houses of Parliament. The meeting will discuss all major political, national, constitutional, legal and democratic issues facing the country, particularly pending matters.

Both sides will be bound to ensure effective and practical progress within two months toward resolving these issues through mutual consultation and dialogue.

2. The Prime Minister of Pakistan will constitute a joint political negotiating committee comprising representatives of the government alliance, the Pakistan Peoples Party and opposition parties.

The committee will hold continuous talks with the opposition on national and political matters, mutual differences and other important issues, and seek workable solutions through consensus. Full freedom of democracy, politics, the judiciary and the press will be ensured.

The committee will ensure significant progress on negotiations and solutions within one month of its formation and present its recommendations to the relevant leadership.

3. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi will be provided, without discrimination, all legal, humanitarian and medical rights available to them under the prison manual, the Constitution of Pakistan and applicable laws.

Regarding their medical treatment, where legally applicable, necessary medical facilities and treatment will be provided while taking into consideration the medical opinions, instructions and advice of their personal or nominated doctors.

4. Under the prison manual and relevant laws, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi will be allowed to meet their family members, nominated lawyers and authorized or nominated associates.

Meetings will be held in accordance with the law and prison rules and regulations. However, the facility will not be used by either side for political or other purposes prohibited by law.

5. Applications challenging sentences and other legal petitions filed by Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, women, elderly and sick prisoners, as well as other detainees, will be taken up or the process will be completed within 10 days, where legally possible.

All cases will be decided by the relevant courts and legal forums in accordance with the Constitution, law, transparent judicial procedures and principles of justice, without unnecessary delay.

Women serving political sentences, particularly elderly Yasmin Rashid and Bushra Bibi, should be released at the earliest on humanitarian grounds.

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6. Effective, continuous and meaningful consultation between the federal and provincial governments will be ensured to end ongoing terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, protect the lives and property of the people, and establish lasting and sustainable peace.

For this purpose, existing policies and measures will be regularly reviewed and amended where necessary.

Authorized representatives of the federal and provincial governments will hold a formal meeting within 72 hours and, through mutual consultation, formulate a clear, comprehensive and workable strategy for maintaining law and order.

Implementation of this strategy, within the framework of the Constitution and law, will be the joint responsibility of the federal and provincial governments.

7. After the federal government provides a written assurance of effective implementation of the above commitments and agreed measures, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will announce the cancellation of the ongoing long march.

However, if the federal government violates the agreed assurances, the dialogue process or constitutional and legal requirements, or deliberately stalls the negotiations, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will reserve its right to peaceful, democratic and lawful protest in accordance with the Constitution and law.