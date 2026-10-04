Gaza Residents Face Another Winter Amid Shelter Shortages, Dwindling Aid

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

GAZA CITY (Palestine) / ISTANBUL, Oct 4 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Displaced Palestinians in the southern Gaza Strip appealed on Saturday for tents, blankets and basic supplies ahead of winter, warning that shelter shortages and dwindling humanitarian aid could leave thousands exposed to rain, cold and strong winds, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

Dozens of displaced residents staged a protest in the Fash Farsh area in Khan Younis, urging international organisations and donors to provide shelter materials, food and essential supplies amid Israel's blockade.

“Our tents are torn, and our stomachs are empty. Do not leave us to the unknown,” read one of the signs by protesters.

Families said they fear a repeat of previous winters, when heavy rains flooded and damaged tents, leaving them exposed to harsh weather. Deaths, including those of children, were also reported during periods of severe cold and after damaged buildings collapsed.

“We are heading into winter, and we need tarpaulins, tents, food and health supplies so we can withstand the heavy rain and winds,” Iyad Zomor told Anadolu.

Iyad Al-Shaer said many tents offered little protection from cold, rain or wind, urging humanitarian organisations to provide shelter materials before weather conditions worsen.

Ahmed Hassan Al-Najjar, who oversees Fash Farsh, told Anadolu that 35 displacement camps there shelter 6,000 families, or about 40,000 people.

He said residents were facing shortages of tents, tarpaulins, food parcels and medical supplies and called for urgent assistance.

Israel has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 in Gaza since October 2023, while 90 per cent of the enclave's infrastructure has been destroyed, according to Palestinian figures.

--NNN-ANADOLU