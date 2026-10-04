Mona Singh Gives A Peek Into Her New Project Set In The UK

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Mona Singh, 'Made in Heaven', 'Laal Singh Chaddha', '3 Idiots' and most recently in 'Kohrra' season 2, has shared glimpses from her upcoming project in the UK.

The actress recently took to her Instagram, and shared a series of BTS pictures from Cotswolds, and Mona expressed her excitement about stepping into this new creative world.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote,“This project/movie feels special and unprecedented, its because we have thrown out the old rule book. #actorslife #cotswold #makingmovies #instamood #oct2026 (sic)”.

Her statement hints at a refreshingly unconventional approach to storytelling, promising fans an innovative film that breaks away from traditional cinematic tropes and explores uncharted narrative territory.

The project is reportedly directed by Vikas Bahl, who is known for 'Queen'. The film brings together an ensemble of Indian and international actors, musicians. It also starred Jimmy Shergill, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mona Singh and Alizeh Agnihotri.

The film is set in Britain in the early 1990s, and traces the rise of the UK Punjabi music movement, a turbulent and exhilarating time when a generation growing up between cultures began turning up the volume from garages, backrooms, pirate radio stations and underground gigs.

Earlier, the actress spoke about the role of the industry and her own decisions in shaping her career. She earlier said in a statement:“I think 40 percent is the industry. They provide the soil, the script, the platform, and 60 percent is me. You know, I choose which seeds to plant and, most importantly, which ones to pull out”.

The actress shared that the real shift started to happen when she learned the art of saying no,“The real shift happened when I started saying no to 90 percent of the shows that were being offered to me”.

Mona gained recognition for her role in the soap opera 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin', which first premiered in 2003. She was then seen in the first season of the reality series 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', and 'Kya Huaa Tera Vaada'.