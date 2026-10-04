Rongmei Community In Guwahati Celebrates 8Th Cultural Freshers' Meet

The Rongmei community of Guwahati celebrated its 8th Cultural cum Freshers' Meet 2026 (Charuangc akhatni Zawthanh Kariumei, 2026) with great enthusiasm and unity on Friday, at the Railway Community Hall, Goshala, Maligaon, Guwahati. Organised around the central theme 'Roots to Relevance', the gathering witnessed overwhelming participation from Rongmei residents living across Guwahati alongside a large number of newly arrived freshers.

The event was honoured by the gracious presence of Chief Guest Nilmani Brahma, IRSE, Principal Chief Engineer, Northeast Frontier Railway, whose inspiring address encouraged the gathering and welcomed the freshers who joined the Rongmei fraternity in Guwahati. The program was jointly organised by the Rongmei Phwam, Guwahati (RPG) - registered under the Societies Registration Act XXI of 1860 - and the Rongmei Chamnac Phwam Guwahati (RCPG).

Rich Cultural Showcase

Highlighting the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the Rongmei people, the celebration featured a diverse line-up of presentations, including cultural songs, traditional dances, a display of traditional costumes, the Rongmei anthem, and indigenous cultural acts such as Huai kaucmei and Pazeicmei. These performances reflected the beauty of Rongmei identity while fostering a deep sense of belonging, pride, love, unity, solidarity, peace, and togetherness among community members.

Guest Performances and Competitions

The crowd was further enthralled by special guest artists from the Rongmei community, Pouh Mathiuhuam Kamei and TR Ganh & the band, whose musical performances brought vibrant energy to the gathering. The occasion also featured spirited individual participation in a Talent Hunt and the selection of Mr and Ms Fresher 2026. (ANI)

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